Save money, save time and reduce stress by applying for your passport this fall or winter, especially if you plan to travel in 2020.
In celebration of Passport Month, the El Paso Passport Agency will host a Passport Day 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the El Paso Passport Agency, 303 N. Oregon Street. On this day, U.S. citizens may apply for their passports at the El Paso Passport Agency without an appointment.
“In each of the past two years, the U.S. State Department issued more than 21 million passports and passport cards – all-time record numbers of issuances,” said Jennifer Archibeque, customer service manager at the El Paso Passport Agency. “In order to avoid issues with planned travel, we suggest customers apply well ahead of their trips and carefully follow the application instructions on travel.state.gov, whether applying for or renewing a passport.”
To obtain a passport, you must be present along with:
• Proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, previous U.S. passport, naturalization certificate – original, no photocopies)
• Proof of identity (government-issued photo I.D. card such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport)
• One passport-size (2-by-2-inch) color photograph taken within six months
• Required passport application form, which may be downloaded at: travel.state.gov
If you are applying for a minor, they must also be present and both parents must consent to passport issuance. Please see the special requirements for minors on travel.state.gov before applying for your passport.
Passport processing times may change throughout the year as passport demand varies seasonally. Our peak season is generally January through August. Processing times are usually shorter during non-peak periods.