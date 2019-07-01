In October of 2016, a young woman walked into the GECU Community Development office looking to improve her credit score. The member had recently gone through a divorce and had damaged her credit due to the expenses of the divorce. Linda Nuñez, a financial counselor at GECU Community Development, began helping the member by guiding her through the process of repairing her credit. They discussed the do’s and don’ts when it comes to credit and Nuñez told the young woman to come back in two months to check her progress.
Two months later, the member returned but had not brought down any of her outstanding balances. Nuñez again advised the member to work on her credit and mentioned an assistance program for first-time homebuyers. The young woman was ecstatic to hear about the program and could not believe she could someday be a homeowner despite her credit. Nuñez encouraged her to start with a short-term loan* to help build good payment history and help increase her score.
The young woman returned in February 2017 with vast improvements to her credit score. She had paid off some of her credit card debt and had disputed her collections, which had improved her credit score! She was now one step closer to becoming a homeowner. To help boost her score even more, she applied for a credit-builder loan. Another three months later, she returned with an improved score. Overwhelmed with excitement, she began to cry when she saw how much her credit had improved in less than a year. She was thrilled at the thought of soon being able to purchase a home for her children.
The young woman was finally ready to apply for the first-time homebuyers’ assistance program. Nuñez certified her and submitted her application to the City of El Paso for consideration. Due to her income, she was denied. However, it did not keep her from giving up on her dream of owning a home. Instead she applied for the Welcome Home El Paso Down Payment Assistance Program** and was soon prequalified to purchase her own home!
The member then began shopping for the home of her dreams and it wasn’t long before she found a home that was perfect for her and her children. In December of 2018, she closed on her first home. After two years of hard work and determination, she was able to not only improve her credit score but was also able to purchase a home with the guidance of GECU Community Development.
___
*All loans subject to approval. Other conditions apply. GECU is an equal housing opportunity lender.
**This home-purchase assistance program is brought to you by the El Paso Housing Finance Corporation and is subject to qualification, income criteria and home-purchase price. The residence must be located within the El Paso city limits. Other conditions apply.