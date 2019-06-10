The summer after high school graduation inevitably includes month-long encounters with various to-do lists. Extra-long-sheet purchases and milk crates for future collegians. A résumé for job seekers. Thank-you notes for all.
But let me suggest one more itemized offering: a list of financial tasks. If you want to set your child up properly for college, work, military service and the years beyond, there are several things you ought to do, help them do or teach them before too long. Let’s get started.
• BUDGETS
Begin with a conversation about who is paying for what: room, board, phone, transportation, insurance. Pencil it out with a simple spreadsheet or one of the many budgeting apps that did not exist even a decade ago.
Food costs often flummox teenagers moving out for the first time. Takeout is tempting if they haven’t cooked much. If they splurge for meat, fresh fruits or vegetables at the grocery store, spoilage may take its toll. A practice month or two at home, where you don’t let them cheat by relying on staples like spices and oils already in your pantry, might be useful.
• BANKING
Teach your teenager to balance a checkbook. Turn off overdraft protection to enforce budgeting and avoid fees, or at least make certain he or she knows how high fees are. Set up low-balance alerts. Install the institution’s app.
Are adults providing some funds from time to time? Make sure the transfer mechanism from their accounts is seamless and free of fees. Then, test how long it takes for the money to land.
• MOBILE PAYMENTS
Many teenagers are more facile with money-transfer apps like Venmo than adults. But when you can push money to anyone in an instant, mistakes will happen.
And it may not be easy to fix them quickly. Begin by setting up multifactor authentication and a PIN. Believe the warnings Venmo issues about not using the app to pay people you don’t know. Use the app’s code system — or at least the user profile picture — to be certain you’re paying the correct Emily Smith.
• INFO HYGIENE
Speaking of mobile payment apps, just how good is your teenager’s password? Is it something a rogue piece of thieving software could easily guess? Has your child repeated passwords across sites in a way that might leave them vulnerable? This is a good time to ask.
Identity theft doesn’t just happen electronically. Make sure your child’s Social Security card isn’t in a wallet; it’s better to carry the number in memory. Moreover, help your teenager learn when not to share it.
• MEDICAL MATTERS
Has your child ever made a doctor’s appointment? Fix that. Outsource form management as well. My teenager was twice as fast as me on the tablets that many doctors use for intake these days anyway, so good riddance to all that paperwork.
Your children can stay on your health insurance plan until the age of 26, thanks to the Affordable Care Act. If you plan on having them pitch in for deductibles, it’s probably time to sit down and explain how your family coverage works. At the very least, they need to know what a co-pay is.
Introduce your child to the various insurance cards and account numbers he or she needs, and do a walk-through with your local druggist or whatever mail-order pharmacy your insurance company forces you to use.
• W-4 TAX FORM
Most employers that issue formal paychecks will require your teenager to fill out the Internal Revenue Service’s W-4 form. So review it to explain what it is and what kind of taxes, if any, your teenager might pay.
Do you get confused when you have to fill out your own every so often? There’s no shame in that, and the IRS has a calculator that can help. And if it looks like too much money, or too little, is showing up in the first check after the withholding of taxes that you specified, you can revise the form.
• CREDIT CARDS
Many young people have spotty credit reports for the first few years of adulthood. Perhaps they’re confused by our confounding student loan system and miss a few payments early on, or they miss other bills here and there before someone explains that every late payment matters.
Parents can help set a good baseline by getting what’s known as an “authorized user” card in a child’s name. Even if you just put it away in a drawer, away from temptation, your own regular payments will accrue to your child’s formerly blank credit report.
Card companies handle these accounts in different ways. You’ll want to ask whether an authorized user needs to be a certain age, whether there’s an annual fee for the extra card and whether the card company will penalize children if parents pay their own bills late.
• FAFSA
When applying for college financial aid, which includes the ability to gain access to the federal student loan system, families must fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form. It contains lots of financial information, including household income.
Students and a parent are both supposed to sign it and attest to its accuracy. If your child was an active participant in filling out the form, great. If not, go over it now.
• STUDENT LOANS
Students borrowing from the federal government will get different loans at different times over their college years. Keeping a running tab and a list of loan numbers is a good idea so you can be organized when repayment begins.
If your undergraduate is already a few years in, you can look up all of his or her federal loans via the National Student Loan Data System. Got private loans? You’ll need to contact your lenders for information.