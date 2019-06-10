PARIS — Fiat Chrysler last week abruptly withdrew its proposal to merge with Renault, walking away from a deal that could have reshaped the global auto industry.
In a statement Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler said it continued to believe that the merger proposal, worth 33 billion euros ($37 billion), was solid, balanced and beneficial to all parties.
But it added, “It has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully.”
Two people close to the talks said Fiat Chrysler walked away after the French government, Renault’s largest shareholder, requested a delay in a final vote in order to consult Nissan, Renault’s partner in the world’s biggest auto alliance.
Fiat Chrysler saw the effort to postpone the vote as a signal that the deal might ultimately go nowhere, said a person with knowledge of that company’s negotiating position. But the sudden collapse appeared to take the government by surprise.
With a total output of 8.7 million vehicles a year, from Ram pickup trucks to tiny Renault Clios, a Fiat-Renault combination would have displaced General Motors as the world’s third-largest car company, behind Volkswagen and Toyota.
Fiat Chrysler’s bid underscored the urgency faced by global automakers to share the costs of a momentous industrial transition from internal-combustion engines to electric vehicles and self-driving cars.
The plan had faced resistance by some Renault shareholders who argued that the Italian-U.S. conglomerate was undervaluing a crown jewel of French industry. France’s powerful labor union at Renault objected to a deal, warning that it could lead to layoffs.
A person briefed on Fiat Chrysler’s reasons for withdrawing said company negotiators felt hemmed in by some of the government’s demands, like commitments on jobs.