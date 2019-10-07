LIMBS International, an El Paso-based nonprofit that partners with clinics around the world to help people walk again, has won the $100,000 Drucker Prize.
The annual award is named for Peter Drucker, known as the father of modern management, and recognizes the organization that best exemplifies his definition of innovation: “change that creates a new dimension of performance.”
LIMBS has developed a durable, low-cost prosthetic limb system that it distributes in almost 50 countries. Only about 5% of amputees in the developing world have access to prosthetic devices, according to the nonprofit.
“Thanks to their work, innocent victims of war and disease get a second chance to stand on their own two feet,” said Zach First, executive director of the Drucker Institute.