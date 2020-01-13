Two interesting pieces of legislation have been introduced in Congress, both aimed at securing the border, each with very similar titles.
The first is the “Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act,” sponsored by Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan. The bill’s objective is “to increase the number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers and support staff, and to require reports that identify staffing, infrastructure and equipment needed to enhance security at ports of entry.”
The bill calls for CBP to hire, train and assign at least 600 new field operations officers above the current attrition level during each fiscal year until the total number of officers equals and sustains the requirements specified in CBP’s Workload Staffing Model. The model analyzes traffic flows and other data at ports of entry to determine the optimal staffing needs at each port. CBP would also be authorized to hire and assign staff to support the new hires.
If the agency does not achieve the hiring goal outlined in the legislation, the comptroller general of the United States is mandated to conduct a review of CBP’s hiring practices to understand why the goals were not met. When the review is complete, a report would be submitted to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs of the Senate, and the Committee on Homeland Security of the House of Representatives.
The final part of the legislation calls for the CBP commissioner to submit a report to the Senate and House detailing the infrastructure and equipment needs at the nation’s ports of entry. The bill appropriates about $81 million in 2020 and $97 million annually from 2021 to 2026, for a total of about $663 million.
In the House, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., chairwoman of the Oversight, Management and Accountability Subcommittee, and Ranking Member Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, have introduced the Securing America’s Ports Act, which calls on CBP “to maximize congressionally-allocated funds to support non-intrusive inspection technology at ports of entry.”
The legislation is aimed at increasing the scanning rates of vehicles entering the nation’s land ports of entry by utilizing large-scale, non-intrusive inspection systems, or NII. CBP uses the systems to inspect both passenger and commercial vehicles. But it is estimated that CBP only scans about 15% of commercial trucks and 1% of private, passenger vehicles entering the U.S. NII scanning rates also vary significantly from port to port.
The bill calls for the agency to develop a plan to increase scanning rates to 100%, based on timeframes and necessary appropriation. CBP also would be required to provide annual status reports to Congress. Finally, CBP would need to implement a one-year pilot program to research and develop enhancements to existing NII systems.
If both bills are passed, they would strengthen the capabilities of CBP and ports of entry to provide better security and interdiction of drugs and criminals. The volume of commerce crossing the border has more than tripled since the North American Free Trade Agreement was implemented 25 years ago. Ports of entry tend to be the most popular crossing points for contraband and unauthorized border crossers.
Peters’ bill would increase personnel at ports of entry, many of which are critically understaffed. Torres Small’s and Crenshaw’s bill would put more technology at ports of entry to more securely process the thousands of commercial and private vehicles that cross northbound into the U.S. daily.
Increased efficiencies and security in processing trade creates more jobs and economic opportunities for our nation, especially with our two North American neighbors. CBP estimates that the passage of Peters’ bill would increase yearly economic activity by more than $1 billion, and result in the addition of more than 17,000 new jobs. The bipartisan Torres Small and Crenshaw bill would complement Peters’ bill and would allow the U.S. to manage increased commercial activity at our ports of entry.
Additional personnel coupled with a plan involving increased equipment and technology at our ports of entry? The creation of such an approach is brilliant in its straightforward approach and logic.