A not-so-thorny nest egg for disabled people

New state-based accounts that let disabled people work and save money without risking the loss of government aid are slowly catching on. But advocates say millions more people with disabilities could be taking advantage of the accounts.
Forty-one states and Washington, D.C., now offer the accounts, which first became available in 2016. The tax-free accounts, known as ABLE accounts, are named after the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act, the 2014 law that created them.
The accounts are modeled somewhat after 529 college savings accounts and let people with disabilities save for future needs and current expenses, including education, housing and transportation, without having the money disqualify them for need-based federal benefits like Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income. Advocates have heralded the accounts as a boon that could lift many people with disabilities out of poverty.
But just a tiny fraction of people eligible for the accounts are using them so far.
More than 40,000 ABLE accounts were open by the end of March, with combined balances of about $225 million, said Michael Morris, executive director of the National Disability Institute, a nonprofit advocacy group. But the institute estimates that as many as 8 million people are eligible under current rules, which limit the accounts to people who became disabled before age 26. (The number who are eligible will swell to about 14 million if Congress approves a proposal to expand access.)
The growth in accounts is well below what’s needed to keep fees affordable for participants and keep the ABLE program viable, according to an analysis in May from the National Association of State Treasurers.
The analysis estimated that about 450,000 funded accounts were needed by mid-2021 for most programs “to approach self-sustainability.” It recommended “critically important” changes to make the program more robust, including expanding the pool of eligible participants.
In a separate statement a year ago, the group declared: “ABLE programs are not in jeopardy.”
Part of the challenge in fostering more growth is that ABLE accounts have nuanced rules, and states have limited budgets to promote the accounts, said JJ Hanley, director of the Illinois ABLE program. When people do hear about the accounts, she said, they are often skeptical that opening one truly won’t jeopardize their benefits.
“The disability community has to be convinced it’s real,” Hanley said.
Advocates also said some government agencies were slow to embrace ABLE. It wasn’t until April, more than four years after the law was passed, that the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development published a formal notice stating that money in ABLE accounts doesn’t affect eligibility for housing assistance.
The National Council on Disability, an agency that advises the rest of the federal government on disability policy, sent letters late last year to several agencies, including HUD and the Social Security Administration, urging them to redouble their efforts. The letter noted that while there may be many reasons for slow adoption of ABLE accounts, “anecdotally we know that some families have been given incorrect or confusing information about whether or not participation in ABLE could threaten their receipt of other critical federal benefits.”
The council directed agencies to make sure that their employees are accurately explaining ABLE to people who could benefit from the accounts.
Many people with disabilities struggle financially and rely on federal aid, and the new accounts aim to give them more flexibility. A disabled person generally can’t have more than $2,000 in savings or other assets to qualify for Medicaid health coverage or Supplemental Security Income, which helps low-income disabled people. Many disabled people anxiously track their account balances, Hanley said, to make sure the balance doesn’t exceed the cap and set off a suspension of benefits.
Money saved in an ABLE account, however, doesn’t count toward that total. So a disabled person can save for future needs or use the money for current disability-related costs, like health care, housing, transportation, education and training, without losing government help.
“The peace of mind to not have to worry about the $2,000 cap is wonderful,” Hanley said.
Morris described the accounts as “an extraordinary opportunity.” He cited as an example a disabled person who uses a battery-operated wheelchair. Some government benefits cover the cost of the chair, he said, but not repairs. An ABLE account allows people to set aside funds to fix a chair when needed or to save for a backup chair.
Denise Gehringer, an “ambassador” for the disability institute, said her 23-year-old son, Jacob, who has Down syndrome, was the first person to open an ABLE account under Nebraska’s program. The account has allowed the family to set aside money for his care and helped him buy a specially adapted bicycle, which he hopes eventually to use as transportation to work.
“It’s a great tool,” Denise Gehringer said of the account.
While ABLE programs offer investments like mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, most also offer traditional interest-bearing savings accounts and checking accounts with debit cards that are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That gives people who are uncomfortable with putting their money at risk in the market a choice of more conservative options, said Rob Percival, a senior vice president with Ascensus, which administers ABLE accounts in 20 states and Washington, D.C.
One drawback of ABLE accounts is that after the account owner’s death, the state may seek reimbursement from the accounts to cover the cost of Medicaid payments.