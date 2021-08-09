Getting a credit card is exciting but requires great responsibility because it can be easy to spend more than you should. High interest rates and annual fees can get you into debt quickly if you are not careful with how you manage your credit card finances.
Before you get a credit card, look into all of the available options. There are several credit card companies, banks and credit unions ready to offer you a credit card that has reward points, cash back, no annual fee, no interest for a period of time or low interest rates. Read all of the details, including the disclosures of each offer before accepting.
If you are looking to get a credit card to start building your credit, look for a card with no annual fee. Annual fees can range anywhere from $19 to $500. Getting a credit card with no annual fees can save you up to hundreds of dollars. There are some credit cards that may give you the first year without an annual fee but then start charging fees every year after that. With several credit cards on the market, many companies offer cards with no annual fees.
After you find a card with no annual fee, look into a card that will match your financial ability. If you don’t plan to use your credit card very often or know that you will pay it off before the balance is due, a credit card that offers rewards may be the best option. However, if you plan to carry a balance, keep it to a minimum and find a card with a low interest rate.
Credit cards are great for building your credit. If you plan to make a large purchase soon, look into a card with no or low interest for several months. Also, see what the interest rates are after the promotion expires. Annual Percentage Rates vary based on your credit worthiness. You may find that your credit limit may increase after a year or two of using your card responsibly.
A credit card that offers rewards is another option to consider. Find a card that fits your lifestyle. If you go out to eat or travel a lot, consider getting a card that will give you cash back on these purchases. There are several cards that offer different promotional cash-back rewards on purchases such as trips, hotel stays, entertainment, dining, fuel and more! Paying off your balance in full each month will ensure that you are maximizing your rewards.
If you already have a credit card, you may want to consider transferring your balance to a credit card with a lower interest rate. Compare the amount that you are currently paying on annual fees or interest rate and find another card that will save you money. Once you find the credit card that is right for you, remember to pay it on time to build excellent credit and stay on track to a healthy financial future.
