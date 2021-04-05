Spending more time at home and watching popular home shows on HGTV like “Fixer Upper” and “Love It or List It” have inspired many across the nation to work on projects to update their homes. Updating your home not only brings visual appeal but can also bring monetary value. The first impression that someone gets when they step on your front yard or when they open the front door is key to the value of your home.
If you are looking to add a little value or visual appeal for your own enjoyment, start with your front yard. Curb appeal is everything. It is the first impression that you make when someone drives up to your home. Some easy ways to spruce up the yard are adding walkways, planters or flower boxes or painting the exterior. Another way to add flare to your home is painting your front door a vibrant color.
For the interior of your home, you may want to consider brightening up your living and dining areas with neutral colors and simple accent lighting. Light-colored furniture, walls and doors can create the illusion of a larger space. If you work from home, give your home office or workspace a makeover to optimize your production. Hunt for an ergonomic chair, refinish your existing desk and add organizational elements like cube shelving to freshen up the space.
If your home has outdated paneling on the walls or popcorn ceilings, you may want to consider replacing them with new drywall or paint. If you want to add an accent wall, horizontal or “shiplap” paneling will add character to your home. In the kitchen, updating to quartz, granite or butcher-block countertops and adding a backsplash, like subway tiles, are some simple ways to freshen up the space. If you don’t need to update the countertops or backsplash, an easy way to update your kitchen is painting your cabinets or investing in stainless-steel appliances.
Bathrooms are a small remodel that can make a big impact to the value of your home. Like the kitchen and living areas, simple updates like using neutral paint colors and adding small accents can go a long way. A new mirror, light fixtures or new flooring can make your bathroom have a more aesthetically pleasing look.
Some hidden updates that you may want to consider when remodeling your home are plumbing, heating and air conditioning. Plumbing is worth investing in because it is essential to the function of your home and can prevent leaks, clogs and other issues. It can also indirectly affect the look of your kitchen or bathroom. Home appraisers look at the plumbing of the home when assessing the value — making this an essential update if you are considering selling your home. Heating and air conditioning are also worth investing in because they provide a comfortable lifestyle, especially with the summer heat and cold winters in the Sun City.
Before starting any projects, see how much you can afford. Depending on the extent of the renovation, remodeling a section of your home can be expensive. Get pricing from different hardware and home-improvement stores if you plan to do it yourself, or from different companies if you decide to hire someone. A home is where you create memories for a lifetime with family and friends — making it a worthwhile investment.
___
Apply for a GECU Home Improvement Loan or a GECU Home Equity Loan today by calling 778.9221 or toll-free at 1.800.772.4328.
All loans are subject to approval. Other conditions apply. Learn how to become a member at gecu.com. GECU is an equal opportunity lender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.