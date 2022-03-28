Like most of my colleagues, I am closely following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is heart-wrenching to watch the destruction of property and infrastructure. It is even sadder to read about families and children being killed in this naked act of aggression.
It is hard to imagine either side winning in the end. But despite all the destruction, there is something positive that could come out of the conflict indirectly related to Russia and Ukraine – the resetting of China’s diplomatic and trade relationship with the world.
China has positioned itself as the No. 1 apologist and supporter of Russia. On the first day of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly issued a statement that “friendship between the two states has no limits. There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
They also stated that “their relationship was superior to any Cold War-era alliance.”
The announcement outlined the areas that they would cooperate on, including climate change, space, artificial intelligence and control of the internet. Quickly thereafter, China agreed to increase its purchases of wheat from Russia, which in turn announced that its two state-controlled energy companies would strike billion-dollar energy deals with China.
It is clear in the short term that China is Russia’s lifeline for its economy, which has been hit with embargos and sanctions since its aggression began.
In the long-term, Russia sees China as a replacement for trade that it will lose with the West, and an ally to alleviate its isolation in the world. China imports more than 60% of its crude oil and uses coal to produce more than 60% of its electricity.
It sees Russia as a big gas station to fuel its economy. This alliance allows China to refrain from condemning Russia’s actions.
However, democracies throughout the world can use China’s support of a bully to reset their relationship with that country.
Traditionally, China is hypersensitive about its global image, going so far as to threaten nations, companies and individuals when they say something about its human rights violations, restriction of press freedoms and threatening stance toward Taiwan. China should not get a pass for diplomatically and economically supporting Russia. As it has done with Russia, the Western world can send a strong message to China from a diplomatic and economic standpoint.
For the past few years, the U.S. has been engaged in a trade war with China that has included damaging tariffs. However, do we really want to buy products from a country that essentially endorses Russia’s ruthless attack on another country?
Two things are apparent. The first is that democracies throughout the world need to strengthen trade ties and decrease their reliance on China. This requires multilateral cooperation among nations, and the U.S. and the European Union need to become leaders in this effort.
Second, the average American citizen has the power to vote against China’s behavior by exercising choice when it comes to purchasing decisions. There are certainly a lot of Chinese-made consumer products in American stores, but Americans don’t have to buy them. How many of us make it a habit to look at the label of a product to see where it was produced? The Chinese-Russia alliance should start making us do exactly this.
I know that is easier said than done, especially for consumers living with limited means. However, if we could decrease our purchases of Chinese goods by 25%, imagine the economic impact that would have and the signal it would send.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership – the trade agreement that was negotiated between 12 Asian, South American and North American countries, including the U.S. – could have played a role in pushing back on China and Russia. Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the TPP, and the other nations subsequently formed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership – an agreement that’s obviously not as strong as it would have been with the U.S. included. It is precisely these types of partnerships with other democracies that would be helpful now.
Finally, I question how long the Russia-China bromance can last. Autocracies end up suspicious of each other and alliances break apart, as was the case with the Russia-China alliance after World War II. Dictators have huge egos and paranoia. Xi and Putin live every day suspicious of their own countrymen taking them out, or a powerful neighbor who shares their ruthlessness.
