VanTrust Real Estate, based in Kansas City, has completed Phase I of the logistics park it is building on spec in Far East El Paso. The four buildings, between Mercantile and Paseo Del Este, total 514,135 square feet. So far, almost 77,000 square feet of space is leased by OLA Logistics, 44,410 by Intercermic and 66,065 by Buckland Global Trade Services.
