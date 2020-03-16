UTEP President Heather Wilson will be appointed to serve a six-year term on the National Science Board. The board has 25 members and provides advice and oversight for the National Science Foundation. It also serves as an independent advisory body to the U.S. president and Congress on policy matters related to science and engineering. Wilson arrived at UTEP for the start of the 2019-20 academic year. She previously served as secretary of the U.S. Air Force, was president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and represented New Mexico in Congress for 10 years.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- City and county declare state of emergency
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- Retail building planned for busy Westside corner
- Altisource to expand in El Paso, hire 250
- City to discuss Great Wolf land swap
- Altisource to expand in El Paso, hire 250
- Kickin’ it with Kiss
- Sprawling bankruptcy that impacts hundreds of homeowners converted to liquidation
- Skin Art: Yallzee to guest judge at Star City Tattoo
- Border businesses brace for coronavirus shock
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- Mass escape in at least 4 Brazilian prisons amid outbreak
- New Zealand announces economic stimulus equal to 4% of GDP
- Judge rejects bid to delay special election in Philly suburb
- Ohio health chief to order polls closed hours before the state was to hold its presidential primary, citing coronavirus
- Brazil’s biggest favela seeks foreigner ban on virus fears
- Biden wins Washington primary, capturing 5 out of 6 states
- WA-Winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.