UTEP President Heather Wilson will be appointed to serve a six-year term on the National Science Board. The board has 25 members and provides advice and oversight for the National Science Foundation. It also serves as an independent advisory body to the U.S. president and Congress on policy matters related to science and engineering. Wilson arrived at UTEP for the start of the 2019-20 academic year. She previously served as secretary of the U.S. Air Force, was president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and represented New Mexico in Congress for 10 years.

