Businesses didn’t have much time to prepare for remote work when the pandemic began. The only option for many to stay operational was to rush into the world of remote work.
But now, after the huge rush to adapt to a new mode of business, it’s time to slow down, take inventory of your IT resources and make necessary upgrades to your processes as the world returns to a normal state. If you’re planning to return to in-person operations in a post-COVID world, add these inventory steps to your transition process to promote sustainable growth for your business in 2021.
Take inventory of your physical assets: When you’re taking inventory of your resources, start with the physical items. Any office tech is fair game — computers phones and printers are probably the most common items. Make sure you make note of the brand, manufacturing year and serial number for each item.
If you distributed business cell phones to employees, you should gather information on those, too. From there, you can decide if those devices should be upgraded soon.
Take inventory of your digital assets: Don’t just stop at the physical items, though. Take a digital inventory while you’re at it. For all your computers, note your operating systems and installed applications for internal operations or external communication. It’s even advisable to keep track of the versions each program is running so you have detailed information and can make calls about upgrading any software necessary to your business, including office programs, scheduling software and reporting applications.
If you’re detailed on the front end with the inventory process, you’ll have less backtracking to do, saving you time during what’s arguably an arduous and long process.
It’s time to upgrade to Windows 10: Speaking of upgrades, when you’ve finished taking inventory, research what needs to be replaced. I recommend starting the process by upgrading all your PCs to Windows 10 and Macs to Big Sur for optimal efficiency and security for your business. From there, read up on tech recommendations for the inventory you’ve taken. Keep what works for you, get rid of what doesn’t and upgrade old software.
Be ahead of the curve and make these changes to thrive in 2021.
___
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay, an El Paso-based IT company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.