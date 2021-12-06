Online shopping experienced a big boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many brick-and-mortar businesses either began or improved their efforts in the digital space. Ads for online deals are everywhere, tempting consumers with great prices and free shipping offers.
As the holiday season approaches, scammers will double their efforts to prey on online consumers, taking advantage of the hard-to-find items by creating fake websites and substandard products and offering them at “too good to be true” prices. Consumers often find what they ordered is not what they get, is of poor quality or never arrives. Other times, they are not told about shipping delays, offered order cancellations or given refunds.
The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for safe online shopping:
Know the advertiser: Some of the best deals are only available online but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s site, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. If it is missing contact info, that is a red flag.
Check a site’s security settings: If the site is secure, its web address should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.
Be a savvy shopper: Take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy. Although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned. With some purchases, you may unintentionally sign up for a monthly charge.
Think before you click: Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.
Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals: Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs.
Beware of phishing: Phishing emails can look like a message from a well-known brand but clicking on unfamiliar links can place you at risk for malware and/or identity theft. One popular scam claims to be from a package-delivery company with links to “tracking information” on an order you didn’t make.
Shop with a credit card: In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections. It’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve or to get your money back if there is a problem. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.
Keep documentation of your order: Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.
Keep a clean machine: Install a firewall, as well as antivirus and antispyware software for network security. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on your computer, tablet and smartphone.
The BBB’s Scam Tracker provides information on scams and tips to protect yourself and your business. It’s online at bbb.org/scamtracker.
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.
