Have you been notified that the delivery of a product you ordered is delayed? Or have you gone to a store and seen a “temporarily out of stock” sign? These inventory issues are most likely being caused by the delay in cargo arriving from Asia to West Coast ports.
On top of the delays, freight costs have skyrocketed. According to Maritime Executive Magazine, “With global demand remaining high for the container carriers, long-term contracted ocean freight rates stand at a remarkable 85.5% higher than a year ago.”
The two largest ports on the U.S.’s West Coast, Long Beach and Los Angeles, are severely backed up and the problem only seems to be getting worse.
Workers are laboring hard to unload containers off ships as more and more vessels arrive. Recently, at the two ports, all dock terminals were busy unloading container ships while more than 70 other ships floated along the coast waiting for their turn to be unloaded.
Billions of dollars of product are floating offshore. Frequently, ships are taking more than one week to be docked.
In pre-pandemic times ships waited very little time to be unloaded. Three factors seem to be at play in causing the current delays.
The first is growing consumer demand in the U.S., which has endured 18 months of pandemic strain.
The automotive, consumer product and housing sectors are experiencing high demand. Many of the products and components to manufacture items such as automobiles, computers and cellphones come from Asia by ship to the U.S. suppliers, and manufacturers are struggling to keep up with the demand.
The second is the fact that port infrastructure is not equipped to handle the spike in demand.
We are living in extraordinary times, and port infrastructure cannot be improved overnight. Think of the Arab Oil Crisis of the early 1970s. OPEC, angered by the U.S.’s support of Israel during the Arab-Israeli War, enacted an oil embargo on the U.S, which caused shortages of fuel.
Lines at gas stations sometimes stretched for miles. As the demand for fuel went up, gas stations were not able to expand their operations and construct new filling lanes quickly enough to provide service. This is the same situation that the major ports of entry find themselves in as demand surges.
The third factor causing delays is the ships themselves. Today’s container ships are up to triple the size of those used 10 years ago. Larger ships require longer times to be offloaded. More workers, equipment and even storage space are needed to accommodate shipments. This causes a logjam of ships waiting in line for their turn to be unloaded, and the situation exacerbates itself.
Delays have become so serious and unpredictable that larger firms are attempting to control their risk. Companies such as Home Depot and Walmart have begun leasing their own ships in an attempt to control the delivery times of their shipments. While these leased ships might also fall into the holding pattern of vessels waiting offshore from ports, it saves them from having to wait to book their merchandise on major shipping lines.
To help alleviate congestion, the Port of Long Beach is implementing a new pilot program to allow trucks to access cargo between 11 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. This will allow them to move more cargo out of the port and to transport it on highways at times when there is less traffic. Many clogged ports are now studying the feasibility of moving to 24/7 operations.
Still, the backlog of container ships does not show any signs of abating soon. Demand remains high, and the holiday season is right around the corner.
Despite the tariffs imposed by the U.S. on goods imported from China, Americans will continue to buy economical Chinese goods that are shipped to the U.S. by sea. And the largest ships in the world will see final construction and delivery in less than two years. As these factors converge, beachgoers and surfers will continue to see what has become a familiar fixture off the Southern California coast: cargo-laden ships waiting their turn to dock.
