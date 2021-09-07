The United States- Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA, is one year and two months old.
In the past year, there has been a lot of discussion about whether the rocky relations and sometimes heated vitriol behind the negotiations of the USMCA resulted in a substantially different agreement or whether it was a simple tune-up.
I have been monitoring the rollout of the new agreement and have been seeking the opinions of general managers, operation managers and supply chain managers who are on the frontlines of North American trade. I have interviewed and sought feedback from companies involved in the automotive, electronics and consumer goods markets.
A major change in the agreement raises North American content in automobile manufacturing from 62.5% to 75%. Also, 45% of the content in pickup trucks and 40% of the content of light trucks must be made with labor earning more than $16 per hour. The agreement included stricter provisions for intellectual property and stronger protections for drug patents. It eased the flow of digital trade and established a dialogue for environmental and labor standards.
One automotive company executive told me that the hardest part of adhering to the new USMCA policies was being in the middle of a supply chain that was subject to the mandated $16 per hour wage for trucks and light trucks production.
He says that it has been a headache trying to make other associated companies in the supply chain understand that his company does not have to provide the specific amount it pays each employee. Instead, he has to declare that he does or does not meet the criteria. He eventually had to develop his own forms so that affiliates would quickly know the answers pertaining to his compliance.
Some companies in the automotive industry were frank that they were not going to be able to meet the minimum wage mandate anytime soon. They are simply going to pay whatever tariff penalty they will incur. This tariff will then be passed on to customers in their supply chain and eventually to the end consumer.
This shows how difficult it is to quickly manipulate supply chains. It also demonstrates how intertwined the economies and companies of North America are, as products may have components made in Canada and Mexico and be assembled by workers south of the border. It would be disruptive, if not impossible, in local economies to immediately raise wages to $16 an hour.
Since the USMCA was approved, people have been scrambling to get on the same page in terms of compliance. For some areas of the agreement, policy steps needed to be developed. Other areas were vague and required a back-and-forth dialogue with customs officials to figure things out. As one company official told me, “Initially, the USMCA was a little staunch on requirements. Everything has to fit into a box when it comes to the government. However, not even the government anticipated certain areas (that were vague).”
Most companies I spoke to conceded things seem to have settled down after an initial period of confusion and uncertainty. Not a single company that I spoke to stated that they continued to have problems complying with the USMCA.
What I heard from companies is very similar to what I remember happened in 1994 when NAFTA was implemented. The actual NAFTA text was more than 1,700 pages long, including 619 pages of footnotes and explanations and 348 pages of annexes.
Despite its girth, it was impossible for NAFTA to codify protocol and procedures for every situation that would arise. In many instances, these had to be created after the agreement was in place.
Companies simply want to comply with the rules of the game and will quickly adjust to avoid problems. As with NAFTA, this is what appears to have occurred with the USMCA.
