I am seeing more and more first-hand examples of supply chain issues affecting aspects of everyday life.
I have a friend who took his guitar to his guitar tech for some work. He has been waiting weeks for it because the guitar pickups, which amplify the instrument, are delayed from Japan.
Another friend recently went to the grocery store for a popular brand of potato chip he needed for a recipe. He couldn’t find it and asked one of the managers if they had any in the back. He was told that it was out of stock because of the supply chain problems.
Here at the U.S.-Mexico border, growth is booming as more companies attempt to hedge their risk by either building more production space in North America or by leasing extra space so that they can carry more inventory.
I know industrial real estate developers who are raring to construct more speculative space to take advantage of the hot market but have been stymied by supply chain issues of their own, as the delivery of construction components is delayed. The shortages have caused prices to rise, making construction more expensive than it was only a few months ago.
Supply chain disruptions, especially those associated with Asia, have to do with several factors.
First is the fact that the pandemic has caused pent-up demand for consumer products. At the same time, it has caused delays in production and a shortage of workers to unload containers.
A shortage of truck drivers is causing empty containers to be stored in yards until they can be returned to their ship. Container ships have grown to enormous proportions, and they simply take longer to unload. The largest ships can now transport what is the equivalent of more than 24,000 containers.
According to Sea-Intelligence, in September, two out of three container ships were behind schedule, with the average delay being 7.27 days. Container lines are desperately diverting their ships to smaller ports to try to save time. However, this sometimes results in longer trucking distances, adding to the logistics costs.
I have a friend who works for a major logistics company in Los Angeles. He told me that the shipping companies tend to go to the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles because of their infrastructure. Ships are now not only anchored in front of these ports waiting to be unloaded but also are starting to line up on the coastline to the north.
My friend lives off the Pacific Coast Highway, and he can literally see the situation. He says that it is not significantly improving, and his company is advising clients to avoid Long Beach and Los Angeles if at all possible. Some companies have started shipping to Seattle as an alternative, but many have scrapped this strategy because of the amount of congestion at that port.
While larger companies such as Walmart and Home Depot have commandeered their own container ships to try to control the delivery of products, smaller companies are finding themselves at the mercy of the crisis.
Companies are booking their logistics on container ships months in advance to not be at the mercy of delays. In many cases, the cost of shipping a container from Asia to the U.S. has increased tenfold.
These cost increases are passed on to the consumer, and we are seeing prices rise on a variety of products. The Federal Reserve refers to this inflation as “transitional” and temporarily associated with the pandemic. However, many economists believe that higher prices are not going to go away once the pandemic is behind us.
To the average consumer, the nomenclature or argument is irrelevant. Prices are higher right now and are taking a chunk out of people’s pocketbooks.
All the reports I have read on supply chain delays are predicting that disruptions will probably continue until next summer, but a longer-term view is warranted.
As demand for products continues to increase, the capacity of U.S. seaports needs to be expanded. Trade with regions such as Asia and Europe is not going away any time soon.
More commercial truck drivers need to be trained and put into action. More longshoremen need to be working on the docks.
Finally, even though it will add to costs, companies need to establish multiple production and warehousing options to mitigate supply chain disruptions as they occur. Now is the time to put a plan together involving these elements, so that the supply chain can be better managed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.