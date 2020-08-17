NEW YORK — A tabloid once famous for its bustling, big-city newsroom no longer has a newsroom.
Tribune Publishing said Wednesday that The Daily News, once the largest-circulation newspaper in the country, was permanently closing its physical newsroom at 4 New York Plaza in lower Manhattan. The same day, Tribune, the Chicago newspaper chain that has owned The News since 2017, told employees it was closing four of its other newspapers’ offices.
“We have determined that we do not need to reopen this office in order to maintain our current operations,” Toni Martinez, a human resources executive at Tribune Publishing, wrote in an email to the staff that was reviewed by The New York Times.
The paper will continue to be published. The company made no promises about a future physical location.
Workers at The Daily News were given until Oct. 30 to collect any belongings they had left in the office, although the email said the newsroom, which still has the distinctive four-faced clock that has migrated with the newspaper over the years, “formally closed” Wednesday.
Robert York, the editor-in-chief, suggested on a call with the staff Wednesday that there would most likely be a future newsroom, according to two participants.
A Tribune Publishing spokesman confirmed that the newsrooms of The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and The Orlando Sentinel in Florida had also closed. This year was the 100th anniversary of The Morning Call’s occupancy of its newsroom on Sixth Street and Linden Street.
Also closing were the newsroom of The Carroll County Times in Westminster, Maryland, and the Annapolis, Maryland, newsroom of The Capital Gazette — a newspaper that two years ago experienced tragedy when a gunman killed five staff members in the newsroom (then in a different building). A Chicago Tribune office for suburban publications in Aurora, Illinois, a city of 200,000 to Chicago’s southwest, was also closed, according to a staff email Wednesday.
Last fall, The Daily News had the 18th-highest weekday circulation of newspapers in the United States, according to the Alliance for Audited Media.
But it has been in financial trouble for decades. Mortimer B. Zuckerman, the New York real estate developer and media mogul, bought the paper out of bankruptcy in 1993. He sold it to Tribune Publishing, then known as Tronc, in 2017 for $1.
