MonteVista residents began celebrating Halloween Friday, Oct. 29, with their annual costume contest at the senior living community at 1575 Belvidere.
Linda Gonzalez with Always Best Care, Lulu Thorpe with Southwest Senior Services and Debra Fraire with El Paso Inc. judged the costumes for originality, scariest and best overall.
The contest was followed by an evening social and dinner.
