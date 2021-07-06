The surge in leisure travel as pandemic restrictions lift and a tight supply of rental cars have brought out the criminals this summer, consumer watchdogs say.
The Federal Trade Commission as well as consumer groups and rental companies are warning travelers about schemes that lure them into booking phony reservations through fake customer service numbers and websites.
The problem is that rental car companies have been whipsawed in the pandemic, dealing first with a sudden and extended drop in demand and now with an equally sudden increase in bookings. The result has been higher prices and more challenges in reserving cars during peak times in popular tourist areas. That may leave customers vulnerable to bogus offers that appear to provide the car not only that they want but at a seemingly more reasonable rate, said Emily Wu, a lawyer with the FT’s division of consumer and business education.
“There’s a lot less availability of rental cars,” Wu said.
The sequence may start when a shopper searches online for a general term like “cheap rental cars,” said Amy Nofziger, director of victim support for the AARP Fraud Watch Network. They call the number that shows up in the search, thinking it belongs to a legitimate rental company, but it turns out to be a fake.
The fake rental agency typically will insist that the caller reserve by paying with a gift card or prepaid debit card, saying there is a special promotion or discount associated with the card.
Once the caller buys a card and relays its PIN to the bogus agency, the criminal can quickly convert the card to cash, and the consumer is left without the money or a car.
It may be hard to understand why someone would fall for such a trick, but criminals are skilled at playing on people’s emotions, Nofziger said. People may not have realized that it is costly to rent a car this year and are worried about finding an affordable vehicle and taking their family on vacation.
Complaints on the Better Business Bureau’s website indicate the scams involve both no-name companies and impersonators posing as representatives of brand-name outlets. Reported losses range from $200 to $800.
A demand for prepayment with a gift card or prepaid debit card should be an immediate red flag, Nofziger said. “No legitimate car rental company will ask you to prepay with a gift card.”
If you are suspicious about a promotion, go directly to the rental company’s official website and find the customer service number. “Call the company directly to make sure the deal is real,” the Better Business Bureau said.
When renting a car, always pay with a credit card if possible, Wu said. Credit cards offer protections if you are the victim of fraud.
The Federal Trade Commission also offers general tips for car rentals on its website.
