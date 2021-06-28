As vaccination levels rise and COVID-19 cases plummet, Diversified Interiors of El Paso hosted a celebration at Western Playland to thank employees for their hard work during the pandemic over the past 15 months.
At the company event June 16, employees and their families, about 1,500 people, enjoyed rides, food, drinks, games and a raffle for the kids. Founded 40 years ago, Diversified Interiors is one of the largest regional commercial finish contractors in the region. It has offices in El Paso and Phoenix, Arizona.
