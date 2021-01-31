It’s been less than a month since health officials reported the first known case of a new and more contagious coronavirus variant in Texas. The man, a Harris County resident, had no travel history. That likely means the variant had already circulated the county or Texas, health experts said.
As of Jan. 25, Texas had seven of these cases, including in Dallas and Nueces counties, said Dr. Sherri Onyiego, the local health authority for Harris County. The variant known as B.1.1.7 was first identified in the United Kingdom. And just this week, a Brazilian variant of the virus, known as P.1, was discovered in Minnesota and a South African variant known as B.1.351 was identified in South Carolina. Texas health experts say even though vaccinations are ramping up, people should continue taking precautions to avoid exposure to the virus, especially with the emergence of these new variants.
Texas has distributed more than 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the state is still months away from the vaccine being available to most Texans.
But what else must Texans know and do to keep each other safe? Here’s what Texas health experts say.
How many different coronavirus variants are there?
Viruses frequently change by mutating, and the coronavirus is no exception. But Texans shouldn’t panic or stop taking preventive measures, says Dr. Diana Cervantes, assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of North Texas Health Center at Fort Worth.
“People think about this as a movie thing, these terrible mutants that are going to wipe us out … there’s nothing that we can do,” she said. “This couldn’t be further from the truth.”
Since the fall, the CDC says there have been several new variants identified worldwide: a UK variant (B.1.1.7), a South African variant (B1.351) and a Brazilian variant (P.1).
How many of the variants are in Texas?
It’s challenging to know the exact number of variants out in the world, or currently in Texas, says Dr. John Carlo, a doctor on the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Task Force.
“We aren’t fully testing every specimen of the virus that we are receiving, so we only know about these variants through selective surveillance that labs are receiving,” he said. “It’s very likely that there are other variants out there that we don’t know about.”
Are these new variants more dangerous?
It’s too early to say. The limited research currently available shows the new variants that have been identified so far are not deadlier, according to the CDC. But they are more contagious, which can lead to more cases. More cases can lead to more hospitalizations and, potentially, more deaths, Onyiego says.
Will the vaccine protect me against the new variants?
Although the coronavirus has mutated slightly, the vaccines still seem to give some level of protection to the people who get them, says Onyiego. The exact level of protection might be more or less depending on the variant, reports The New York Times.
It’s also important to remember that vaccines are not 100% effective against any virus. But having the vaccine is still better than not, says Cervantes.
How can I protect myself from getting the new variants?
Keep doing what you’ve been doing. The Texas Department of State Health Services is asking Texans to “re-double their safety efforts and behaviors, like wearing a mask, maintaining distance from people not in their household and practicing frequent hand sanitizing,” according to Loveday, the agency’s spokesperson.
Onyiego also recommends limiting gatherings with people outside of your household. So maybe spend less time inside the grocery store the next time you’re running errands. Also, get tested frequently.
“Testing is another important tool that we have in our toolbox,” she said. “About 40 to 50% of people who are infected with the virus don’t have symptoms. That’s why it’s important to tell folks to get still tested regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.”
Double-masking can help when people are in a situation where they may need extra protection. Several health experts have recommended doing so as a way to keep safe from the new, more contagious variants. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said in an interview with the “Today” show that wearing two masks, “just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”
This story has been edited for length. The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
