Editor’s note: These are U.S. Rep. Will Hurd’s remarks on the House floor before the impeachment vote. He represents Texas District 23, which stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.
Throughout this process the American people have learned of bungling foreign policy decisions, but we have not heard evidence, beyond a reasonable doubt, of bribery or extortion.
Allegations of these two crimes aren’t even mentioned in the articles of impeachment being debated today. But, today we have seen a rushed process divide our country.
Today accusations have been hurled at each other questioning one another’s integrity. Today a dangerous precedent will be set – impeachment becoming a weaponized political tool.
We know how this partisan process will end this evening, but what happens tomorrow? Can this Chamber put down our swords and get back to work for the American people?
This institution has a fabled history of passing legislation that has not only changed our Country but has inspired the world. This feat has been possible because this experiment we call America has one perpetual goal – make a more perfect union.
We can contribute to this history if we recognize the simple fact that way more unites our county than divides us. Tomorrow, can we start focusing on that?