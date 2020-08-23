Before the coronavirus hit Texas earlier this year, Eric Silverstein celebrated one year of opening his newest restaurant, Bar Peached, in Austin.
But ever since the pandemic led to business shutdowns and the public’s fear of catching the virus, business at Silverstein’s three restaurants has plunged. Sales fell dramatically in April during a monthlong statewide shutdown. The Peached Tortilla location at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport remains closed. While loans under Congress’ Paycheck Protection Program helped, Silverstein said they “weren’t a cure-all.”
He cut the hours of employees, reduced salaries and laid off workers — including letting go 85% of his hourly catering employees.
Economists project that up to 30% of all Texas restaurants will close or have to significantly shift their business models. That will not only continue to impact restaurant owners and their employees, but will also send ripple effects into related industries including agriculture, trucking and food processing.
“The impact on our economy and also just our people and our culture is huge from Texas restaurants,” said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, the Texas Restaurant Association’s vice president of government affairs and advocacy. “We are 51% of the food dollar in Texas. So we, quite literally, are the main way that people are getting their food.”
Although many Texas restaurants have been allowed to operate at limited capacity for months, this summer’s dramatic surge in coronavirus cases left Texans worried about venturing out in public. Meanwhile, the economic recession wrought by the virus has left many Texans without the extra income needed to dine out.
Experts say the potential for a significant economic rebound in the industry remains low for the near future.
“It could be six to 18 months before we can see a full recovery,” said Venkatesh Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas A&M University.
Meanwhile, the struggling restaurant industry has negatively impacted other parts of the food service supply chain.
David Anderson, an agricultural economist at Texas A&M University, said that as demand for meat decreases and prices go down during the pandemic, livestock supply will become tighter in the long run.
“You had lots of restaurants that immediately were trying to essentially become the grocery business by selling their uncooked steaks to consumers,” Anderson said.
Produce, which is highly perishable, also had to be thrown out when restaurants began to close, he said, forcing farmers to reconsider how many crops they produce this upcoming season.
Russell Boening, 61, grew up on his family ranch southeast of San Antonio. He says that when the pandemic began, beef and dairy prices dropped “dramatically.”
“Milk prices have rebounded some, beef prices not so much,” he said. Boening’s ranch, where he has worked full time since 1981, operates a 500-cow dairy farm, raises beef cows, and farms wheat, corn and watermelons, among other crops.
Although Boening hasn’t had to throw out excess milk or beef or cull his herds, he said he relied on PPP loans to keep his employees on payroll and his ranch running. But he still worries about what will happen to the ranch’s operations if restaurants do not reopen at full capacity in the near future.
“There’s no doubt that if restaurants continue to either stay closed, operate at 50% or, heaven forbid, close permanently, I think that could surely affect us in the long run,” he said.
After food is produced, it is processed before being distributed to restaurants or grocery stores. Greg Hanks, the president of Hanks Brokerage Inc., a food brokerage company that sells processed food items to restaurant distributors, said his business’ revenue is down about 20% to 30%.
“The longer this goes on, the more places will close, and more of the business sites will be down, and it will affect the manufacturing bases [that] supply those restaurants as well, so I think long term I would not expect to be back up to the levels we were pre-COVID for two-plus years,” he said. “In all honesty, even to get flat I think will be over two years.”
The trucking industry has also been clobbered by the pandemic, especially refrigerated trucks, said John Esparza, the president and CEO of the Texas Trucking Association.
“They’re either going to have to diversify or move away from their existing clients that are specialized in restaurants and find ways to keep their trucks rolling,” he said. “That can come at a cost as well because if you’re just suited to handle refrigerated and restaurants specifically, now may not be a good time to purchase the type of equipment that you need to move into a different sector of trucking.”
Brandon Woods, the vice president of Refrigerated Transport Inc., said the pandemic tanked his company’s business by 40% “right off the bat.”
“We’ve had to kind of step outside of our comfort zones and look for freight in different ways than we normally do so, reaching out more to food brokers or just anybody that has freight to haul,” he said.
The food and alcohol service industry made up just over 2% of Texas’ annual real gross domestic product in 2017, representing $33 billion, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Prior to the pandemic, there were over 1.1 million Texas jobs in that industry. By the end of April, when Texas was under a statewide stay-at-home order and businesses were shuttered, the sector had shed 40.3% of jobs, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission that is not seasonally adjusted.
“Many of those Texans can’t easily get a job somewhere else. We’re often someone’s first, second, third, last chance,” Erickson Streufert said. “We hire folks who are coming out of our prisons and jails. We hire folks who are getting their very first job. We hire the single mother who needs a flexible schedule and nontraditional work hours.”
Charles North, the chair of the economics department at Baylor University, said the impact of the pandemic will be particularly pronounced on family-owned restaurants.
“The mom-and-pop kind of places are in much more jeopardy,” he said. “They probably already closed, and they’re just going to close permanently.”
North said the restaurant industry’s fate largely depends on how comfortable people are going out to eat while the pandemic still grips the state. Although he predicts an “upward trend” in terms of restaurant spending over the coming months — including if the virus persists and people simply become accustomed to its presence — he thinks a full economic recovery comes down to the personal comfort of millions of people.
Silverstein, the owner of Bar Peached, said his restaurant is breaking even — a sustainable model in the short term — but would face a “very tough uphill climb” if the restaurant shut down again due to a state mandate. Gov. Greg Abbott has made clear he has no such plans for another statewide shutdown, though he did scale back restaurants’ allowable operations after this summer’s surge.
Ashleigh Roessler, a server at Bar Peached, said that if the restaurant closes again, she doesn’t know how she’ll make ends meet.
“I’m knocking on wood right now,” Roessler said. “I would be OK for about a month, but after a month, if I hadn’t found other forms of employment, it would get a little testy. So it’s something that is always forever in the back of my mind.”
The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.