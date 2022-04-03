Russian hackers have been probing Texas’ energy infrastructure for weak points in digital systems that would allow them to steal sensitive information or disrupt operations, according to interviews with energy companies, state officials and cybersecurity experts.
State regulators and energy companies — from utilities to oil and gas transportation hubs to their associated vendors — said they have been aware of the elevated Russian cyber threats since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month, but they’re careful to not say too much.
“We are on super high alert,” said Thad Hill, CEO of Texas power giant Calpine, adding that he has been closely monitoring Russia’s cyber actions.
President Joe Biden on March 21 warned that the White House has “evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks” — the administration’s starkest warning yet.
Worst-case scenarios in Texas include hackers breaching the state’s power grid system and shutting off electricity to millions of Texans, seeking to halt shipments of oil and gas from sea ports, or breaking into a refinery’s network so it is unable to produce gasoline and other petroleum products.
Energy companies and their regulators said it’s not unusual to detect hackers surveying their networks for weak points. But since February’s Russian invasion, energy-related facilities in Texas have seen the number of probes by hackers increase, Robert M. Lee, founder and CEO of the industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos, said in an interview.
Lee, who previously worked at the National Security Agency, where he helped design the U.S. government’s system for tracking state-backed hackers, said his company has traced the hackers recently probing Texas energy infrastructure and discovered they’re Russian.
“Texas has some key export facilities for liquid natural gas — at a national security level, there are a couple sites that we all freak out about,” Lee said. “If you took down one site, you don’t get fuel exports out to certain countries.”
Russia is known globally in the cybersecurity world for having a top notch cyberattack operation. In 2021, Russian hackers breached computerized equipment that operates the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S., causing the Colonial Pipeline Company to shut down its pipeline, which originates in Houston, for six days to contain the attack. The breach triggered fuel shortages and a spike in gas prices on the East Coast.
The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
