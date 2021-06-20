Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced some new details of his plan for Texas to build its own border wall, starting with the hiring process for a program manager and providing $250 million in state funds as a “down payment.”
“Texas will build a border wall in our state to help secure our border,” Abbott said.
The governor did not specify how long the wall would be, where it would be built or the total cost of the project, saying that those decisions will need to be determined by a program manager. On Wednesday, Abbott directed the Texas Facilities Commission to hire a program manager to begin that work.
A commitment to building a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border was a hallmark of former President Donald Trump’s time in office. His administration built about 450 miles of barrier, mostly in Arizona, according to The Washington Post. But Trump, who is touring the border with Abbott later this month, also met fierce resistance from private property owners unwilling to allow the federal government to build on their land.
Abbott said he expected people to both donate their own money and volunteer their land for the barrier.
”My belief based upon conversations that I’ve already had is that the combination of state land as well as volunteer land will yield hundreds of miles to build a border wall in Texas,” he said.
The funds for Texas’ $250 million “down payment” will come from the state budget. Lawmakers will allocate money from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice into a disaster account, which will then be moved to the Texas Facilities Commission for the border wall construction. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan and the Legislature’s top budget writers Sen. Jane Nelson, R- Flower Mound, and Rep. Greg Bonnen, R- Friendswood, joined Abbott for his announcement Wednesday and signed a document allowing the transfer of the money.
Jeremy Desel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said in a statement that the agency was ready to assist the governor’s plan through the transfer of the money from its 2023 fiscal year budget.
“State leadership has assured the agency that this is a temporary measure, and the money will be reappropriated without a negative impact on TDCJ,” he said.
The move took Democrats who oppose a border wall by surprise. Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, said he had “zero indication” when debating the budget during the legislative session that the money would be used for a border wall.
“Building a wall form El Paso to Brownsville is the most expensive and least effective way to do border security and it’s a huge waste of taxpayer money,” he said, adding that if the state wanted to spend money on border security it should spend it on modern technology that is less expensive and more effective than a wall.
Abbott acknowledged that construction of a wall would cost “far more than $250 million” but said he and lawmakers will follow through with their plan.
“It’s my commitment as well as the commitment of the people in this room, as well as the people in this Capitol, to make sure that we see this project through,” he said.
Federal lawmakers have said building portions of the wall in Texas cost $26.5 million per mile. The Biden administration, which has ordered the federal government to stop construction of the wall where possible, said earlier this month that building the wall cost taxpayers $46 million per mile in some areas along the border.
Texas will also take private donations for construction of the border wall at borderwall.texas.gov. Abbott said the website will be monitored by his office and the Texas Department of Emergency Management and all the money donated would be publicly tracked and accounted for.
The governor was surrounded by a slew of lawmakers for his announcement, including Patrick and Phelan — the leaders of the two chambers of the Legislature. No Democrats or state officials from the border were present, but Abbott said local officials from border counties had urged him to take action.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, blasted Patrick for likening the increase of immigration at the border to an “invasion,” which she said is rhetoric used by white supremacists like the alleged El Paso shooter who wrote online before the killing that he wanted to stop a “Hispanic invasion.”
“Texans will get this done,” Patrick said. “We will not let our state and our country be invaded.”
Escobar responded on Twitter: “If people die again, blood will be on your hands.”
Patrick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Farah Eltohamy contributed to this report.
