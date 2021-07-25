WASHINGTON — Texas Democrats slipped out of the state two weeks ago because they were out of options back home, powerless to stop the Republican majority in the Legislature from passing its priority voting bill. With Gov. Greg Abbott committing to call more special sessions until the legislation is passed, Democrats have said they’re pinning their hopes on Congress to take action to block the attempts to restrict voting access.
Now hunkered down in the nation’s capital, the Democrats’ primetime TV interviews are slowing down and their meetings with members of Congress are spacing out. They are getting a crash course in Washington dysfunction and confronting the reality that their issues are not immune to legislative paralysis.
“We are astute about Texas politics and the way Texas government works, but it’s been a learning curve to understand how things work in Washington,” said Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin.
The options ahead are fairly grim.
“To state the obvious, Senate action on an elections bill would require some sort of waiver of the filibuster rule,” wrote Rich Cohen, the chief author of the Almanac of American Politics and a longtime congressional observer, in an email. “In itself, that likely will take additional time. With the Senate seemingly focused on infrastructure legislation for at least the next couple of weeks — and even with the prospect of some legislative work days in August—it’s hard to see that Democrats would come together on limiting the filibuster without pursuing extended internal discussions.”
Last month, Republicans blocked the For the People Act, a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s elections, in the Democrat-controlled Senate thanks to a Republican filibuster.
With a 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats need to agree on a bill and then net 10 Republicans to sign on to it in order to break a filibuster and get a bill on the floor for a vote.
The challenge for the Texas Democrats is they will need to convince at least U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — and possibly other Democrats who have been less public about their positions — to do away with or change the filibuster that requires the 60-vote threshold to get a bill to the floor.
Manchin pushed back on a recent proposal from the Texas Democrats to carve out an exception within the filibuster rule for voting rights legislation, and Sinema recently wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece that it’s “no secret” she’s opposed to eliminating the filibuster in its current form. And last week, President Joe Biden warned on CNN that getting rid of the filibuster would “throw the entire Congress into chaos.”
Even so, the Texans say they are optimistic.
“I don’t claim to be an expert on the Senate, and we have met with the vice president, who I know is working on this,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchía of Dallas, adding that the Texans have also met with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. “It’s clear everybody cares deeply about voting rights.”
“I’m not in the camp that anyone who can craft a solution here is taking this moment lightly,” he added. “I think our presence has helped heighten awareness of what’s at stake.”
Over the past few days, the Texas Democrats have met with nearly all of the most powerful Democrats in Washington, save for Biden.
They did, however, meet with one of the president’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina. Clyburn is the third-ranking Democratic member of the U.S. House and the most powerful Black member of Congress.
“We had a really good conversation with Congressman Clyburn, where he stressed to us that absolutely there is a way to get this done,” Hinojosa said. “What we have learned is that Congress and the U.S. Senate don’t get anything done until they’re up against the deadline.”
For now, that deadline is Aug. 6, when members of Congress are expected to return to their home districts for the summer recess that will last until after Labor Day. That’s also the last scheduled day of Texas’ special Legislative session, after which Texas Democrats are planning to end their exodus.
The Texans’ lobbying campaign has had both successes and setbacks. Around the Capitol, Democratic senators have been eager to meet with the Texans and are inclined to be seen with the Texas delegation.
But at least six of the Texas Democrats have been sidelined with COVID-19 diagnoses and are quarantining in their hotel rooms. There are still Zoom meetings and television appearances through their laptops.
The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit media organization that informs Texans about public policy, government and statewide issues. This story has been edited for length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.