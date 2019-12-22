WASHINGTON — Texans serving in the U.S. House moved in a party-line vote to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the third time in the nation’s history the chamber took such action.
There was little suspense in the proceedings last week, as the larger chamber mostly reflected the Texas delegation’s partisan split. But U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, a Victoria Republican, briefly voted yes on impeachment and then quickly switched his vote to no. Soon after the vote, he made his position clear in a tweet.
“Despite unfair and, even at times, secret hearings, this impeachment investigation uncovered no evidence that the president committed impeachable offenses,” he wrote. “This is a single-party effort to remove a sitting president.”
At issue were two articles of impeachment related to a late July phone call with the Ukrainian president and obstructing Congress’ efforts to investigate the context of that conversation. U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are likely to serve as fierce defenders of Trump amid a Senate trial in the new year.
A tourist visiting the Capitol could easily have mistaken Wednesday as just another day of legislating.
As debate raged over Trump’s fate, the chamber was only about a third full for much of the day. There were no lines to enter the Capitol and a mere handful of pro-impeachment protesters could be seen on the campus when debate began in the early afternoon.
Inside the chamber, Texans cycled in and out to observe the proceedings. U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee and Lizzie Pannill Fletcher — both Houston Democrats — kept a quiet vigil throughout much of the day on the Democratic side of the aisle. On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Austin and Randy Weber of Friendswood similarly monitored debate.
Most — but not all — of the Texans in the House took to the floor to deliver speeches on why Trump should or should not be removed from office.
Democrats argued Trump’s actions posed an existential threat to both the integrity of the 2020 election and to the future of American democracy. Republicans counter-charged that Democrats merely aimed to undermine the results of the 2016 election. But in this toxic moment, it was hard to find a member of the House deluded enough to think there were any minds left to persuade.
That did not deter an especially caustic debate.
Nothing was quite like the moment U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, the most bombastic of all Texans, took to the floor. The Tyler Republican shouted through much of his allotted time, suggesting that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election. It’s a notion widely disputed by the United States intelligence community. Former Trump national security aide Fiona Hill warned members of Congress against pushing that theory in testimony last month.
U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the New York Democrat who was tasked with managing the Democratic debate schedule, interjected once Gohmert concluded.
“I am deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House,” he said.
Gohmert returned to the podium and shouted until the presiding officer gaveled him into silence. Gohmert then crossed over to the Democratic side of the chamber and appeared to rip into Nadler, gesticulating in the House Judiciary Committee chairman’s face.
The members of the Texas delegation who were once perceived to be capable of crossing party lines made their positions known in recent weeks. U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, the retiring Republican who spent his career as the Texan most likely to cross the aisle, announced in a House Intelligence hearing last month that he would not vote for impeachment.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a senior Democrat from Laredo, is known for a rebellious streak and there was some question over where he would land. That was put to rest Wednesday morning, when he made his intention to back both articles known.
Most Senate insiders anticipate a January Senate trial to determine whether Trump ought to be removed from office. Given the scale of Washington partisanship and the two-thirds threshold needed to oust a president, it is highly unlikely Trump is in much political danger.
