In the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ first meeting since a historic winter storm caused the near-collapse of Texas’ power grid, the director of the board acknowledged the “pain and suffering” that millions of Texans experienced during prolonged power outages — then resigned along with five other board members.
On Thursday, Clifton Karnei, executive vice president of Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, also quit the board.
Leaders of ERCOT on Wednesday briefed the board on why millions of Texans sustained dayslong power outages and apologized for not giving the board and the public earlier warning about the possibility of massive disruptions.
The crisis and resulting criticism of ERCOT ended with the six board members’ resignations, effective at the end of the meeting Wednesday. A seventh person, a board candidate, withdrew his application.
“I want to acknowledge the pain and suffering of Texans during this tragedy that continues for many,” said Sally Talberg, ERCOT’s board chair, who was among the members who resigned. “All of our hearts go out to all of you who have had to go without electricity, heat, water, medicine and food from frigid temperatures and continue to face the tragic consequences.”
Bill Magness, president and CEO of ERCOT, told board members that nearly half of the power typically available to Texas’ grid went offline at the lowest point. The most significant source of power loss during the crisis came from natural gas power plants that couldn’t generate power — whether from fuel supply shortages or freezing components at the plants.
