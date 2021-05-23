The Texas House and Senate have reached a compromise on a bill to allow the permitless carrying of handguns, the top negotiators said Friday, moving it even closer to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for a likely signature.
The author of the legislation, Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, announced the deal in a statement Friday afternoon, and the Senate sponsor, Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, issued a subsequent statement also acknowledging an agreement. Details of the compromise were not immediately available.
“By working together, the House and Senate will send Gov. Abbott the strongest Second Amendment legislation in Texas history, and protect the right of law-abiding Texans to carry a handgun as they exercise their God-given right to self-defense and the defense of their families,” Schaefer said.
Abbott has said he would sign into law a “constitutional carry” proposal. Schaefer’s House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they’re not barred by state or federal law from possessing a gun.
With a deal struck, both chambers will need to approve the agreed-upon version of the measure before it heads to Abbott’s desk to become law. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said last week that the HB 1927 compromise “will become eligible for a final vote early next week.”
The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans – and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. This story was edited for length.
