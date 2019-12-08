Beto O’Rourke is reiterating that he is not running for U.S. Senate next year as speculation swirls ahead of the Monday filing deadline.
The former El Paso congressman has long said he would not challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, but since he dropped out of the presidential race last month, some supporters have held out hope for a reversal and buzzed that he may be giving it new consideration.
“Nothings changed on my end,” O’Rourke told The Texas Tribune in a text message on Thursday night. “Not running for senate.”
O’Rourke’s statement comes three days after the release of a poll showing he would fare much better against Cornyn than other Democrats currently running. The survey, commissioned by a group led by an O’Rourke booster, breathed new life into the speculation simmering since early November that O’Rourke could be convinced to make a late entry into the race.
One Texas Democratic leader took notice.
“I saw the results of the poll, and there is a big, big difference between what Beto would do in a ... one-to-one race against Cornyn versus all the other candidates, a substantial difference,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in an interview prior to O’Rourke’s statement Thursday night. “As far as that poll is concerned, he appears to be the strongest of all the candidates.”
At the same time, Hinojosa maintained that he believed all the current candidates have the potential to beat Cornyn and lead a ticket with significant down-ballot opportunity. Democrats are working to flip six U.S. House seats and capture the state House majority — opportunities that some O’Rourke loyalists worry may fade if he sits this cycle out.
One high-profile congressional candidate said she was keeping an open mind about the U.S. Senate nominee with whom she may share the ballot.
“It’s important, and I trust the voters of this state to make that happen,” Wendy Davis told reporters after filing for her race Wednesday in Austin. “I think we’ve got some incredible candidates in that field right now, and I’m really excited about the opportunity to be on the ballot with one of them.”
The current lineup for the Democratic primary includes Chris Bell, the former Houston congressman and 2006 gubernatorial nominee; Amanda Edwards, a member of the Houston City Council; MJ Hegar, the 2018 congressional candidate; Royce West, a state senator from Dallas; Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, a progressive organizer; and Sema Hernandez, O’Rourke’s 2018 primary opponent who got a stronger-than-expected 24% of the vote.