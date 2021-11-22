Left: El Pasoan Cynthia Conroy, third from left, was in Denton, Texas, recently for the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Nov. 4 at Texas Women’s University. She is a member of the Governor’s Commission for Women, which established the Hall of Fame in 1984 to honor the state’s most accomplished women. This year’s inductees are: Lauren Anderson, Charlye Ola Farris (posthumously), Maj. Gen. Dawn Ferrell, Kendra Scott, Elaine Stolte and Ofelia Vasquez-Philo (posthumously). El Paso’s WestStar and Hunt Family Foundation were sponsors. Pictured from left: Karen Harris, Laura Young, Cynthia Conroy, Sasha Crane, Dawn Farrell, Kendra Scott, Nathali Parker, Lauren Anderson, Catherine Susser, Amy Henderson, the daughter of honoree Ofelia Vasquez-Philo, and Elaine Stolte.
