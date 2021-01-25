The 78 members of the class of 2022 at the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing received their first white coats during a ceremony Jan. 15.
“Every white coat ceremony is important, but during the COVID-19 pandemic it’s even more important to recognize these new nursing students,” said Stephanie Woods, dean of the nursing school. “These students have seen what nurses are expected to do. They’re committing to meeting these expectations and the white coat is a symbol of that commitment.”
The ceremony is a rite of passage, serving to welcome students to health care practice. The most important element of the ceremony is the oath that students take to acknowledge their obligation of caring for the patient.
The nursing school is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. So far, the school has graduated more than 800 students, with 90% of those staying in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.