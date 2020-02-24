In the wake of the horrific mass shooting on Aug. 3, I was both grieved by the tragedy and proud of the way our El Paso community came together. It caused me to re-evaluate personal safety and consider the importance of being more alert to my surroundings.
Even my technology habits have changed. For example, our family phones now have SOS messaging set up so we can connect quickly during an emergency. I want to share some tools that are useful in many everyday scenarios but that can also provide a sense of security and connection to the people you love.
SOS messaging: Both iPhones and Samsung phones have the ability to send emergency messages without even unlocking your device. You can go to your phone vendor’s website for details on activating this ability for your specific device. It only takes a few minutes to set up your emergency contacts and mere seconds to deploy if you (or a loved one) ever need to use it.
Once the call is finished, your iPhone will text your emergency contact and send them your location (it can even temporarily enable your location services if you usually have them off). Then it will send them updates every ten minutes and let them know if your location changes.
Your Android phone’s capabilities are similar. The SOS sequence will send your primary contacts a “help” message with your location, a front and rear photo taken when the message was sent, as well as an audio clip (which is great if texting is too time-consuming). The difference here is that Samsung SOS messages do not contact 911 for you.
Location tracking: Many phones today come equipped with geo-tracking technology that allows you to share your location. The “Find My” feature on the iPhone lets you easily share your location with any other iPhone users. For Android, apps like Google Maps, GeoZilla, and Life360 do the same thing.
Emergency notifications: If a noteworthy event happens, be it natural or manmade, you can receive timely updates on your phone. This feature is typically in the settings menu under “notifications.”
Preparedness apps: First Aid Emergency and Emergency by American Red Cross are two useful apps to equip you with a wide range of tools. Between these apps, you can access emergency alerts, a strobe light, an alarm, disaster-specific tips and information, and emergency first aid instruction.
I hope these tips and tools provide you and your family with a greater sense of security and connectedness in your daily routine.
May we all remain steadfastly #ElPasoStrong and continue in our community’s proud legacy of brotherhood. And may you and your loved ones be safe.
___
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay, an El Paso-based IT company.