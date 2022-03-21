CARBON, Texas — Corey Hull, sporting a ball cap and a grayish-brown beard that flowed down to his belt line, spent Saturday tending to the needs of his townfolk. Standing outside a church that had been converted into a depository for donations, Hull, the mayor of Carbon, a tiny community west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was helping oversee the distribution of items ranging from diapers to bottled water.
He was also still trying to absorb the devastation that befell his town of just over 200 people.
“Some people lost everything,” he said. “It doesn’t seem fair.”
Carbon was among the communities hit the hardest by several wildfires in Texas that began Thursday and that has killed one deputy officer, destroyed dozens of homes and threatened hundreds of others. Parts of western and central Texas remained under an elevated fire threat Saturday as crews worked to battle the blazes.
The Eastland Complex fire, consisting of four separate fires in a region west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, had burned more than 54,000 acres and was 30% contained by Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service. Estimates of the number of homes destroyed ranged from more than 50 to nearly 90, according to local officials.
The fires, among at least 10 that have broken out in the state since Thursday, have led to the evacuations of nearly 500 homes.
Conditions appeared to improve throughout Saturday, but officials worried about a possible change in weather conditions Sunday that could elevate the fire danger, said Matthew Ford, a spokesperson for the forest service.
An increase of high winds could fan the flames through the remainder of the weekend, he said. Forecasters were also calling for the possibility of rain, which could dampen the fires but could also come with lightning that could spark new outbreaks.
Firefighting crews were protecting structures and building fire-containment lines, and planes dropped water and fire-retardant chemicals, the forest service said. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered disaster declarations in 11 counties Friday night.
Firefighters, emergency personnel and volunteers have rushed to help local crews. One of the people who responded, Barbara Fenley, a deputy with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, died Friday while trying to save victims from the fires, authorities said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.