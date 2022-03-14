I am reading “American Prometheus” – a biography of Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. This exceptional book provides insight into Oppenheimer’s life and the background of how the bomb was conceived, designed and tested in the desert southeast of Socorro, New Mexico.
Most interesting, though, is the period after World War II, when Oppenheimer tries to put the genie back in the bottle by lobbying the U.S. to engage the Soviet Union in discussions to limit the production of nuclear weapons. That stance eventually led to the rescinding of his top-level security clearance.
Oppenheimer fully understood that escalating the production of weapons of mass destruction was a threat not only to the U.S. but also to humanity itself. A madman or rogue country using them to conduct war could destroy the world.
Oppenheimer was a sage. Here we are 70 years later, and Russia has invaded Ukraine and put its nuclear armaments program on high alert, as a threat to the world not to interfere.
Thank God no nuclear bombs have been used in this war, but Russia is discovering that it is fighting a war on two fronts – one waged on the ground by Ukraine and another an economic and public relations war waged by much of the world.
Russian assets have been frozen by countries throughout the world. Russian oligarchs, many of whom have made their riches in clandestine ways, are waking up to find their luxury apartments in Miami and their yachts in France seized as penalties for Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Participation by Russian athletes and teams in sporting events has been prohibited, and international sporting and other events in Russia have been moved or canceled.
President Biden slapped a ban on Russian petroleum imports in the U.S. Even Russian-bred cats have been banned from competition outside of Russia.
The U.S. trades very little with Russia, having exported $6.38 billion to that country and imported $29.69 billion from it in 2021. The most popular goods that the U.S. exports to Russia are aircraft, machinery, autos and medical products. Top U.S. imports from Russia include fuels, precious metals, rare minerals, fertilizers and chemicals.
Total trade with Russia is minuscule, considering that in 2021 total U.S. global imports were $1.8 trillion and exports were $1.1 trillion.
The stakes are higher for the European Union, which exported 89 billion euros (4.1% of total exports) to Russia and imported 158 billion euros (7.5% of total imports) in 2021. More than 60% of the EU’s imports from Russia were in the energy sector, mainly petroleum. Russia is essentially a large fueling station. It doesn’t make a lot of products that the world wants to buy.
Restricting trade will hurt Russia’s economy going forward. However, restricting the ability of Russia’s government, banks, businesses and citizens to access assets in foreign bank accounts will hurt even more.
The ruble has crashed since Western nations put sanctions on Russia’s financial sector. Its economy, which was anemic before the invasion, will experience even more pain in the long run. The sanctions imposed against Russia are the most ever imposed against a country since World War II. This speaks to the near-universal abhorrence against Russia’s behavior.
It is doubtful that Russian President Vladimir Putin had any concept of the financial hurt that would befall his country after he invaded Ukraine. He probably thought that he would receive a gentle slap on the wrist as he did when he seized Crimea in 2014.
However, this time is different. The Russian people will suffer. The run on the country’s banks is already occurring, as people rush to withdraw money and spend it before it loses more value or becomes inaccessible. Russia’s industrial base will experience delays and shutdowns, as the U.S., Japan and other high-tech producers restrict the sale of semiconductors and other high-tech equipment to Russian companies.
Because he miscalculated the world’s support for Ukraine, Putin now finds himself between a rock and a hard place. He can’t easily withdraw from Ukraine with his tail between his legs – a move that could lead to his deposition. But with the strict sanctions tightening around Putin’s neck, how long will Russian citizens endure the position in which he has put them?
Some experts argue that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine represents a new direction in the world, and possibly a new world order that would reestablish a Cold War in which Russia exercises absolute control over its neighbors.
No matter how the war that Russia started ends, I do believe that a new world order has been ushered in that includes Russia being firmly established as a pariah, which only a select number of countries will trade and do business with.
