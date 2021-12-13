In the post-World War II period, as globalization of companies and economies rapidly increased, countries started establishing incentives to attract foreign direct investment.
These incentives included tax breaks for foreign companies, free or subsidized government land, research and development allowances and funds for training workers. By attracting FDI, countries benefited by having new development and creating jobs.
In its quest to industrialize its northern border – and to employ citizens returning after the United States canceled the bracero agricultural labor program, which employed Mexican laborers on American farms – Mexico established its maquiladora program. The program parlayed off of changes in the U.S. tariff code, which made it easier for companies to manufacture in foreign countries to be more competitive.
Often referred to as the “twin plant program,” maquiladoras allowed foreign companies to manufacture in Mexico, with only the value added to the product in that country subject to tariffs. In other words, if a U.S. company is manufacturing a cellphone in a Mexican maquiladora plant, and all the materials are exported to Mexico for assembly, only the value of the Mexican labor would be subject to taxation once the phone is shipped to the U.S. market.
The programs have been wildly successful in attracting foreign direct investment. Today, more than 6,000 foreign companies are operating in the maquiladora industry, employing about 3.2 million people. The maquiladora industry now accounts for 53% of Mexico’s total exports.
However, we have now entered a new era, in which a country’s policies and practices are just as important in attracting FDI as are established incentives. Some companies won’t establish operations in Brazil due to its failure to address deforestation in the Amazon region.
Other companies are refusing to expand operations in China because of that country’s human rights violations.
And now the Economista periodical is reporting that the president of General Motors de Mexico, Francisco Garza, has stated, “If Mexico does not have renewable energies and a legal framework focused on sustainability, it will cease to be an investment destination in the short and medium term for General Motors and other companies.”
Mexico passed historic energy reform laws under former President Enrique Peña Nieto, which allowed foreign companies to enter the formerly nationalized energy sector. The objective was to attract FDI to modernize Mexico’s energy sector, including the development of renewable energy.
Since succeeding Peña Nieto as Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, better known as AMLO, has attempted to unwind the energy reforms and put the energy sector back in the hands of the Mexican government.
AMLO is proposing to restrict foreign investors from the electricity commercialization market and limit the private generation of energy to 46%. Priority also would be given to the Federal Electricity Commission’s existing power plants, which run on petroleum and coal. AMLO also wants to cancel all current generation permits/contracts and do away with the self-supply of electricity that firms are gravitating towards, by using wind and solar options.
The new policy focuses on using petroleum fuels and coal as the major energy sources for the country. Of course, this flies in the face of the trend of countries and companies towards zero emissions within the next few decades.
In January, GM announced its goal to only sell electric vehicles by 2035. By 2025, the company will be offering 30 new electric vehicles globally. It is estimated that GM’s all-electric strategy will require an investment of $35 billion. That is an enormous amount of investment that countries around the world will want to convert into FDI by attracting the company’s electric production plants.
By committing itself to a quantum shift of strategy, GM will want to situate plants in countries that are committed to reducing future carbon emissions. The rolling back of Mexico’s energy reforms seems to be taking the country off the table as a prospect for GM’s future investments.
Mexico’s precarious energy strategy may not only have self-repercussions. Because the U.S. and Mexico’s economies are so intertwined, loss of investments in Mexico could result in the loss of opportunities for U.S. suppliers. This would be a lose-lose situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.