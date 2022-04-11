U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s office recently released its annual report that details the most significant foreign barriers to U.S. exports.
This is the 37th year that the Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers has been published, and it reviews exports to 64 key foreign markets that account for 99% of U.S. goods trade and 85% of U.S. services trade.
According to Tai, a cabinet member who serves as the president’s principal trade advisor, negotiator and spokesperson on trade issues, “The 2022 NTE Report identifies a range of important challenges and priorities to guide the Biden administration’s effort to craft trade policy that reflects our country’s values and builds a better America.”
Many of these barriers in foreign markets have existed for many years, while others reflect the digital age that we live in now.
Barriers in agricultural sectors continue to be an issue for U.S. companies attempting to export their products to foreign markets. The report cites countries such as China and Indonesia for implementing “opaque and burdensome facility registration requirements” that make it difficult for U.S. dairy and meat products to enter those markets. It also states that countries such as Turkey require sanitary and phytosanitary regulations that are not based on science.
In terms of industrial policies, the report highlights interventionist and discriminatory policies that China implements to stifle foreign competitors and carry out its state-led, non-market approach to its economy and trade. China appears to have increased its efforts in the high-tech and advanced manufacturing areas. This part of the report comes as no surprise, as American companies have complained for years that China has intentionally kept them out of key markets and stolen their technologies and intellectual property.
Digital trade barriers are also highlighted in the report, which cites restrictive data policies in China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam. It provides the example of proposed policies in India that would restrict cross-border data flow. The European Union’s technological sovereignty and digital sovereignty are also mentioned as measures that promote unfair competition for U.S. companies.
While technical regulations or conformity assessment policies can be legitimately applied to enforce issues such as safety, the report states that they are often used to keep foreign competitors out of the marketplace. Mexico and Panama, it says, use these types of regulations to keep foreign cheese, potatoes and onions out of their markets. Egypt is noted as taking an extraordinarily long time to register trademarks and foreign production plants in that nation.
I remember reading when I was in college about a U.S. ski manufacturer that was attempting to break into Japan. The Japanese government required that the skis have their testing and safety certification done before they could be sold in Japan.
Time after time the company sent its testing results with no success. Exasperated, the company appealed directly to the Japanese government and was finally told that even though the company had tests conducted in countries around the world, the skis had not been tested on Japanese snow, which supposedly could be different from snow in other parts of the world. This is an extreme example of how technical requirements are blatantly used to keep foreign competition out.
The report also looks at how labor policies can impede trade for U.S. companies. It cites the forced labor and human rights abuses by China in its Xinjiang region that have been in the news for the past several years. In Latin America, trade barriers include unacceptable work conditions, child labor, collective bargaining and forced labor in countries such as the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guatemala, and Peru. Child labor, which was a hot topic of discussion 20 years ago, seems to have faded into the background although this practice continues to exist, particularly in many developing countries.
A lot of progress has been made to eradicate trade barriers over the last 30 years. But it is clear from the report that a lot of work still needs to be done to make sure that U.S. companies are given a fair shake when they enter many foreign markets.
