After 20 months, the moment so many people on the U.S.-Mexico border have been waiting for has come: On Nov. 8 the U.S. will relax travel restrictions, and the borders will reopen to Mexican and Canadian citizens who can show proof of vaccination.
“In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a news release.
People crossing from Mexico or Canada for non-essential purposes will need to provide proof of vaccination. Those who are not fully vaccinated will only be allowed to enter the U.S. for essential travel. This includes foreigners who hold a valid U.S. work visa, students, medical visits and work-sanctioned visits.
And sometime in January 2022, DHS will require all Mexican and Canadian travelers crossing into the U.S., for either non-essential or essential purposes, to be vaccinated. DHS states that this will provide sufficient time for essential travelers, including truckers, students and health care workers, to get vaccinated.
DHS also gave notice that the Title 42 presidential order will remain in place because of pandemic health concerns. The order allows the U.S. government to rapidly expel migrants who cross illegally into the U.S. without providing them a chance to apply for asylum. Title 42 was applied to many of the thousands of Haitians who crossed into the U.S. at Del Rio, Texas, and were quickly deported to Haiti.
