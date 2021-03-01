The annual gala to benefit a nonprofit group, even one with a good cause? Feels rather old-fashioned. Those glossy annual reports? The money could be better spent. And, please, no generic requests for money.
At least that’s how a growing number of the wealthy feel about their relationships with the nonprofit organizations that are seeking their donations, according to a new report, “Transforming Partnerships With Major Donors,” by the Leadership Story Lab, which works with companies and nonprofit organizations on their messaging. The report found that the wealthy would prefer that nonprofit groups updated their approaches and made their pitches more personalized.
The report looks at three areas where small changes by gift officers could reap large benefits for their nonprofit organizations. It aims to show how many self-made givers are driven less by a need for public recognition than by a desire to solve a problem. In fact, the report found that too much public recognition might turn off certain donors.
Joe Pulizzi, a marketing and communications entrepreneur in Cleveland, is typical of the wealthy donors who have become disillusioned with the traditional ways that nonprofit groups interact with them.
He and his wife, Pam, have a son with autism who benefited from intensive speech therapy, and they wanted their money to go to families that couldn’t afford speech therapy when insurance wouldn’t cover the costs or covered them only sparingly.
Pulizzi said they were invited to galas, which they considered a waste of money. One organization asked him to join its board, which he did, but he didn’t like what he saw. There was nothing illegal, he said. It was just that too much of the donated money, in his opinion, was paying down debt and covering significant overhead.
“When it came time to spending a dollar and seeing all the need out there, I didn’t feel comfortable sitting on the board knowing what I knew,” Pulizzi said.
So in 2014, the couple created the Orange Effect Foundation, which pays the cost of speech therapy for about 200 children on the autism spectrum. Two years later, the couple sold their company, the Content Marketing Institute, for $17.6 million.
Esther Choy, the president of the Leadership Story Lab and author of the report, said gift officers didn’t always know the potential donor’s story and, instead of asking specific questions, led with a pitch about the greatness of their organization.
“Sometimes everything feels too polished,” Choy said. “If they can make their solicitation as human as possible, it would work better. It shouldn’t be about putting someone on a pedestal.”
One factor is that donors have increasingly turned to what are known as impact investments — investments that seek to do good while earning a return. And donors are looking for similar ways to measure the effectiveness of their gifts.
Tyson Voelkel, the president and chief executive of the $2.2 billion Texas A&M Foundation, said he had approached a large donor and his wife in the spring, when a significant number of the university’s students were having trouble staying in school because their parents had lost their jobs during the pandemic. Voelkel explained to the donor, who runs a large company, that it might take only $1,000 to keep a student in school. On the condition of anonymity, the donor eventually gave $500,000.
“In the year leading up to that phone conversation, I had been listening and asking what they were really interested in funding,” Voelkel said. “Traditional programs weren’t motivating to them, but this was. In that same conversation, I found out they’d be interested in doing more of this high-impact, quick-need funding.”
Voelkel’s approach led not with a dollar amount but with a specific need and stories to back it up. He wasn’t asking for a certain size donation in exchange for something like an endowed chair for a professor or a building. And in this case, as long as the need persisted the donor continued to give. He himself had chosen to attend A&M over other universities because it offered $500 more in scholarship aid.
The approach was more educational than marketing, and that appeals to certain donors, the report found.
“Many nonprofits have a kind of salesmanship that needs to go away,” said Pulizzi, who in addition to his foundation gives to his alma mater, Bowling Green State University. “If the nonprofit is calling on someone with means, I think they need to form a better communication strategy so it’s not a commercial. They need get to know that person and invest some time.”
In addition to galas, Pulizzi, believes that the annual reports sent to large donors are a waste of money. “It doesn’t make me want to give money knowing what they spent on that,” he said.
Pulizzi said that if not for his foundation, he would keep a lower profile. He’s part of a group that Choy describes as having “stealth wealth.” These donors don’t want the attention that naming something would bring since that recognition would probably attract other organizations asking for money.
Voelkel said some people wanted to name buildings to recognize their gift, while others had no interest in buildings or any other infrastructure project. It’s his job, he said, to listen more than speak.
One small change from listening: The Texas A&M Foundation now publishes two magazines — a fancy one for older donors and a stripped-down, action-oriented one printed on recycled paper for younger donors.
“The more trust we can earn, the more money donors will give and the more we can help Texas A&M,” Voelkel said. “We have to convince them that we’re the best place to put their philanthropic dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.