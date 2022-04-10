Jeffrey Downey has spent his career as an FBI agent living all over the country.
But it’s his first stop in El Paso.
Downey, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s El Paso Field Office, has been in the borderland for nearly nine months. He said he’s found the community welcoming and easy to get around.
“We cover from Midland all the way west to the Texas-New Mexico border. There’s a lot to digest, a lot to understand and a lot of folks to meet,” Downey said. “I’m still in the process of introducing myself to various community groups and partners.”
Before coming to El Paso, he was a section chief in charge of the FBI’s crisis management programs.
He comes from a law enforcement family and said his father was an FBI agent for more than 30 years. His own law enforcement career has spanned at least 20 years, beginning as an agent with the Secret Service.
He said he credits El Paso’s safety to the law enforcement agencies working together. He’s also always working – and his job isn’t the traditional 9 to 5.
“Whether it’s a formal conversation or an informal conversation with neighbors, it’s something you’re always doing. Crime doesn’t stop at 5 at night. The men and women of this office are working all the time,” Downey said.
Q: How did you first join the FBI?
I was very fortunate and grew up in a law enforcement family. My father spent 30 years with the FBI. At one point in time, my sister was also with the FBI. I was very familiar with the FBI.
I graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio. Following graduation, I was in the private sector at a manufacturing company in a management development program. But I knew my passion as a young child was always to get into law enforcement.
My first career in law enforcement was with the U.S. Secret Service. I was a special agent with them for three years. In 2003, I became a special agent with the FBI.
I started my career in Buffalo, New York, where I worked gangs and violent crime. I was transferred to our Atlanta division, where I worked out of the Augusta Resident Agency. I spent most of my time there working gangs and violent crime, as well as some public corruption and white-collar matters.
I went to headquarters, to our criminal investigation division, went back to Georgia, then I spent 11 years there and was promoted as the organized crime supervisor in Detroit.
After about six months, I was asked by the SAC (special agent in charge) there to become the public corruption and civil rights supervisor. So I spent three years in public corruption and civil rights.
At the end of the Kwame Kilpatrick trial, the former mayor of Detroit, I left that position and became a senior supervisor resident agent of an RA. In that position, you manage all programs, criminal programs and national security programs.
I spent three years doing that. After about seven years as a supervisor, I became the assistant special agent in charge, where I ran the criminal program, crisis management program, which includes our SWAT, evidence response team and bomb techs, and also our administrative branch.
Then I was selected to become a section chief at our critical incident response group. I was responsible for our crisis management program for the entire FBI.
I was there during a very interesting time with all the unrest that was going on around the country, helping to manage our resources and response around the country.
After 18 months there, I was selected by our director to come out here to El Paso to be the special agent in charge.
Q: How has your industry shifted over your career?
I think we’re all familiar with how law enforcement has evolved post-9/11. That was probably one of the largest evolutions for the FBI. We went from just being a criminal, national security agency, to an intelligence agency as well.
The FBI has grown considerably since 9/11 in our approach. We’re constantly evolving and looking at the different threats that are posed to our community.
Right now, a big issue for us in the FBI is cyber. All law enforcement agencies are thinking about how we handle the cyber threat. Do we have the right folks working cyber? It’s very difficult to identify and hire cyber experts because we’re cometing with the private sector.
We’ve continued to evolve and figure out how to address those crimes. The FBI is the lead on cyber investigations, along with our partners with CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency).
That’s probably one of our biggest evolutions right now as an organization, to focus on cyber and that threat that’s out there.
Q: What are the biggest threats in the cyber domain? What are you keeping an eye on?
I say we have two main priorities with cyber. One is that engagement. We do that engagement with the private sector, critical infrastructure and all sorts of businesses, to try to educate them.
We do that in partnership with CISA and the Department of Homeland Security. We need their help to identify potential risks they may have or threats against their systems.
The other piece is that investigative piece. Once we identify a potential phishing scheme or hack into a computer, that’s when we really focus the majority of our attention.
Right now, with issues with Russia and Ukraine, we’re hypervigilant with our partners in understanding, educating and identifying those threats that are out there.
Q: What’s the FBI’s role in investigating things like phone scams?
In today’s world of technology and phones, there are so many different scams out there. There are scams that target the elderly community; there are computer phishing type things.
A scam we’ve seen here that I think is unique to us is the virtual kidnappings that are occurring.
The majority of those are coming from south of the border, where they will target folks here who are unwitting and will tell them, ‘Hey, your family member has been kidnapped, and for them to be released you need to send us money.’
The reality is they do it so quickly and get the individuals on the phone so nervous that they’re not paying attention to understand where that family member really is. A lot of them get sucked into paying a ransom, to find out that their family member was never kidnapped.
We’ve seen an uptick of that in the last year, year and a half, here in the El Paso area.
Q: Are you assisting in investigating COVID scams?
We have, and we are continuing to do that.
There was a lot of money put out as a result of COVID. We are working with our partners at HHS and a lot of inspector general offices that are arms of different agencies to investigate those crimes that have occurred.
Q: How well do local and federal law enforcement agencies work together here?
In El Paso it’s fantastic. We have to do it. We all bring a different skill set to the table. When we put the different skill sets together, we’re that much stronger as a team to investigate stuff.
We have extensive partnerships through our joint terrorism task force, our safe streets task force, gang efforts. We work regularly with a variety of different agencies, to include public corruption.
Q: What’s your perspective on the safety levels of El Paso? What are you facing?
I give a lot of credit to the various law enforcement agencies here, specifically the El Paso Police Department.
I think the statistics still show this is the third safest large city in the nation. I think the numbers show homicides, murders were down 12% last year. Last year, there was a slight uptick in carjackings. For the most part, we’re very fortunate.
Q: Do you have any partnerships with UTEP, and how challenging is recruitment?
The director has made it a goal of the organization to really diversify us more than we are today.
We’re frankly not where we need to be. The director says constantly that we need to make sure our workforce reflects the communities we serve. We put a lot of effort as an organization to make sure it’s more diverse.
Within the last year, the director has appointed a diversity inclusion senior executive on his staff to figure out how we can do a better job at recruiting.
Here in El Paso, we’re very fortunate because we have a very diverse community, and we’ve done a tremendous job with recruiting. That’s done in partnership with UTEP, Fort Bliss – we have a lot of different partnerships for recruiting.
We had a good roundtable discussion with the African American community. We need to make sure we’re out there more so people understand what the FBI is. We’re constantly trying to recruit and make sure we have a much more diverse pool of candidates in our organization.
Q: When recruiting, are you looking for any specific skill sets or degrees?
We have some very basic requirements. You have to have a four-year degree. Unless you’re a veteran, you have to be under 36 years old and over the age of 23, to apply. You have to have three years of full-time work experience.
What we do very well at is hiring diverse backgrounds. While we like to get cyber folks and attorneys and things like that, what makes us unique is when you talk to agents, you find out people were dentists before, neurologists. We have teachers, police officers.
Q: What’s your perspective on what your office’s obligations are to the public in terms of outreach and transparency?
It’s important for the FBI nationally and here in El Paso that we build bridges with community groups so they understand who we are.
I think a lot of people have a perception of the bureau or just don’t know what it does. But the reality is the men and women of the FBI in El Paso live in this community that we share with everybody else.
We want people to feel comfortable and understand that we live in this community, we care about this community and want people to feel comfortable talking to us.
Q: I wanted to get the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting on the record and ask where El Pasoans can look to keep up with that case.
I can’t make any comments about the investigation, but there are two lines of effort. There’s the local prosecution, then the federal prosecution.
I’d defer on both those matters to the DA’s office for the state charges and the U.S. attorney’s office for the federal charges.
Q: Is your job like a 9 to 5?
The great part of this job is it’s not 9 to 5. You get into law enforcement and the FBI because it’s a passion and it’s something you want to do. Whether you’re here in the office or walking down the street, you’re always on and always representing the FBI.
Whether it’s a formal conversation or an informal conversation with neighbors, it’s something you’re always doing. Crime doesn’t stop at 5 at night. The men and women of this office are working all the time.
Q: What do you – someone who actually works for the FBI – think of how law enforcement is portrayed in popular TV and media?
I’ve never watched any of them.
I feel like I live and breathe what the FBI truly is on a day-to-day basis. I don’t think the shows properly depict what it’s like to be an FBI agent. We can’t solve a case in 30 minutes, and we all don’t have our hair combed perfectly like they do on those shows.
I do like to watch those shows that talk about historical cases, like the 48-hour type programs where you watch the detectives working through something.
