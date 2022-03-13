The last two years have been an uncomfortable, bumpy car ride for the nation’s higher education institutions, including community colleges.
William Serrata, president of El Paso Community College, knows the drive isn’t over yet.
Over the last two years, EPCC has seen a decline in enrollment and a shift in how college has been prioritized. The community college is also working to finish construction projects across its five campuses.
It’s a balance. But Serrata said he’s working with the EPCC board of trustees, education groups and business partners to ensure that the community can still see and feel the value of higher education.
Serrata last spoke to El Paso Inc. for a Q&A in 2019. He’s now been with EPCC for about 10 years. In that time, he and his wife have raised their family here, and Serrata said his sons are El Pasoans through and through.
From Brownsville, Texas, Serrata came to El Paso in 2012. He received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M, a master’s from UT Brownsville and a doctorate from Texas A&M.
Serrata spent some time with El Paso Inc. last week at EPCC’s new Arts, Sciences and Technology building on the Valle Verde campus in East El Paso.
He spoke about the community college’s enrollment declines, shifting college attitudes and what’s next for EPCC.
Q: Tell me more about the building we’re in.
We started the planning process for our master plan back in 2013. We brought in folks to take a look at the institution and give us an estimate of where we might be, based on the trends we were seeing going forward.
In 2015, we started construction. We did six projects on the five campuses. We added about 450,000 square feet to the district. Here at the largest campus, the Valle Verde campus, this is the second of two projects.
The first was the Transportation Training Center. We were moving right along until the pandemic began. The pandemic has delayed the projects.
This project was scheduled to be done in 2020. We opened it this spring, and there are some minor things they’re still working on.
The Art, Science and Technology building is the largest of what we added. It’s about 103,000 square feet, three stories.
About 75% of the square footage we added to the campuses really focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), as well as our career technical education programs.
Right around 2015, I went on a learning tour to Singapore with a group from Texas, funded by H-E-B. They sent teams from each of the (Texas) regions.
We went and looked at what they were doing. It’s a nation created in 1959, that comes forward and now has the highest scores in the world.
In that nation, everyone goes to college. Now they have different segments of college: university sector, technical sector and the polytechnical sector.
The university sector, which traditionally are the students with the highest scores, was in abandoned elementary schools. The technical and polytech were in state-of-the-art facilities, and it was really in an effort to get more students to look at those particular fields.
I came back to the board and said I think we need to look at some possible changes. That’s when we really changed the focus of the master plan to look at CTE (career technical education) and STEM.
We had already started to see a shift pre-pandemic where students were starting to enroll more in the technical side, so our CTE programs provide that opportunity.
They are the only segment of enrollment that has grown throughout the pandemic. We’ve seen enrollment declines, but CTE has continued to grow.
The other last large project is the Rio Grande addition. It’s four stories of parking, then two stories of classrooms and labs.
Q: What’s EPCC’s fastest-growing campus?
Pre-pandemic, the fastest-growing campus was the Mission Del Paso campus. I love El Paso, yet the Westside has the mountain and it makes it more difficult to grow beyond the mountain.
EPISD and the Downtown area, there’s not as much growth and it’s harder. But in the east we’re still seeing an expansion of homes and businesses right across the expressway from our Mission campus.
That continues to be a fast-growing area of the community. But I do think there are opportunities in each area of the community.
Q: What is enrollment looking like now versus 2019?
Right before the pandemic, in fall 2019, we were about 29,125 students. We had started to see an increase. We peaked in the fall of 2012, with a little over 30,000 students.
We see that when the economy tanks our enrollment surges. When the economy is doing well our enrollment flattens or falls.
We had finally started to build back enrollment. Then the pandemic hit in March 2020. We were getting ready to go on spring break, literally two years ago this week.
We saw in the summer of 2020 an enrollment surge. It was all online, and it was a record enrollment for the college. Most community colleges saw record enrollments.
So we anticipated that it was going to follow the pattern: When the economy goes south, our enrollment surges.
Then, in fall of 2020, we saw significant declines across the state. The college fell about 9.5%. We went from about 29,100 to a little over 26,000 students.
This past fall, we saw a 5% decrease and fell to about 24,600. This spring, we’re down by about 4%, so we’re starting to see it flatten out.
Q: Which programs at EPCC have seen the most significant enrollment declines?
Right now, the general academic transfer programs are the ones we’ve seen significant declines. I hope those continue to bounce back.
All those technical programs – the transportation training center, autobody repair, diesel mechanics, logistics – those programs all continue to grow. We were at about 3,300 students in those technical programs in fall 2018, and now we’re at about 4,200.
We look at college readiness, and it’s something we’ve been focused on. We’ve been seeing significant progress.
Back in the fall of 2018, about 27% of students were college-ready in all areas: math, reading and writing. Pre-pandemic we had gotten that up to 42%.
This past fall, we saw 61% of our students college-ready. That is wonderful news, and yet I’m worried.
It’s telling me that the students who were not college-ready, that traditionally would have come to the college, have gone to the workforce.
It’s a knowledge society, and I want people to experience the middle class and be able to provide those opportunities.
The ticket to the middle class more and more has become a credential in higher education.
I couldn’t figure out what was going on with enrollment. It wasn’t an El Paso or Texas thing; it was nationally. We’re down over a million students nationally since the fall of 2019.
I’m a first-generation college student, and it changed my life. I want to be sure we provide those opportunities for the community.
I was reading an article on the economy, and it just clicked. This article broke down employees like we break down enrollment.
It looked at people in the fall of 2019 that were aged 16 to 18, then 18 to 24. Those individuals are now 18 to 26. There are five million more of them in the workforce across the nation.
Every other age group beyond that, from 27 to 75-plus, has dropped out nearly 10 million from the workforce.
That finally made me feel like, OK I get it. I checked with Workforce Solutions Borderplex, and they said they were seeing that as well – that they had significantly higher numbers of 18 to 20-year-olds in those entry-level jobs.
These entry-level jobs have gone from minimum wage to $15, $16, $17 per hour. I don’t begrudge them and am happy for them. I just want them to take one class. We offer everything online now. Take that one class to stay engaged.
We did a study back in 2011 at the college and looked at three cohorts of students, the class of 2008, 2009 and 2010.
We tracked them to see where they were. If they didn’t enroll immediately after high school graduation or in that summer or fall, the likelihood that they’d ever earn a credential is 1%.
I want to make sure they have the opportunity. We know those wages for those entry-level jobs will come down, and life continues.
You’re out working, it seems like a lot, but then you meet someone, get married, have children, and the wages stay there or come down. I want to make sure people are planning for the future and have that opportunity to continue in the middle class and earn a living wage.
Q: How has EPCC’s role evolved in El Paso’s education ecosystem?
I came to EPCC in 2012. I was the new person. What’s strange is that I’m kind of the veteran now, with significant longevity in the community.
We continue to be a closed system. Enrollment trends, about 85% of students in this region go to EPCC or UTEP.
Part of that is geography. In the enrollment management days, we’d talk about the golden circle. Students attend colleges within 50 miles of where they live.
During the Great Recession, that started to shrink, so it’s not unique to El Paso.
We also have an opportunity to really continue to build. We’ve seen significant progress on leading the state in the percentage of students going to college immediately after high school graduation.
We had seen significant increases in the educational attainment level in our community, the number of individuals that hold degrees or certificates.
The other issue was that we were seeing students leave. They’d earn an engineering credential and leave the region. We’re working very closely with business and industry to try and change that and to try to make sure we’re able to keep the talent here.
The pandemic has impacted all of us and impacted enrollment at both higher education institutions. Our school districts dealt with some enrollment issues as well.
It continues to be a challenge, but we’re fortunate that we work very closely with all our partners to make sure we have an opportunity to make El Paso as strong as we possibly can.
Q: What’s your perspective on free community college proposals?
My concern is when we say something is free, we tend to devalue it. From my perspective, scholarships are a much more powerful way to frame that argument and to indicate to students that they’ve earned that scholarship.
There are certain parts of the state that have looked at promise programs. We’re very much involved with CREEED and looking at beginning a promise program. I’d refer to it as a scholarship program.
We were also very blessed to receive a MacKenzie Scott donation, $30 million. We’re one of nine in this latest round of philanthropy.
The board and I continue to study and look at establishing a scholarship program. We’re working with CREEED to help them lay out the scholarship program they’re looking at.
Q: What’s it looking like from the staffing side at EPCC? Have you had any cuts?
The board and I were very proud that during the entire pandemic we did not implement any reductions in force or furloughs.
However, we didn’t have the number of sections, as enrollment declined, to be able to offer adjunct faculty.
Some of our part-timers didn’t have as many hours. We went from about 3,200 employees in the fall of 2019 to about 2,100 in the fall of 2021.
We’re starting to see that shift and see the need in those particular areas. But we’ve been fortunate that we didn’t have any reductions in force or furloughs.
I can’t give enough credit to the faculty and staff for the great work they continue to do as we navigate new circumstances. I’m hopeful. We’re averaging less than 50 COVID cases per day. If we can continue at that pace, we can continue to open up.
