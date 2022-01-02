Sometimes life moves way faster than print deadlines.
That’s the case for Pifas Silva, who was interviewed for this Q&A when he was the director of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas chapter.
Before the Q&A could run, he took a job as the director of programs at the Borderland Rainbow Center, an LGBTQ community center. His first day was Dec. 27.
Silva, an El Paso native, said he saw an opportunity to give back to the El Paso community in his new role.
“I was born and raised in El Paso and have never decided to go away from here,” Silva said. “It was an opportunity to do another job. It was a quick transition from my previous job, but it was an opportunity to work for a local organization in its sixth year with an impact on our community.”
I do really want to support my community and work where I can make a difference locally, and provide care and support for LGBTQ youth and adults and anyone who supports them.”
Before Silva left the Alzheimer’s Association, he talked to El Paso Inc. about the disease, developments in treatment and how Alzheimer’s has affected his family.
Q: Tell me more about what you did at the Alzheimer’s Association.
I (was) the director of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas chapter. What that meant was the state was broken up into seven chapters. The West Texas chapter covers the western part of the state. Our chapter covers everywhere from El Paso to Midland and Odessa, San Angelo and up to the panhandle.
Q: Do you have any personal stories about Alzheimer’s you’d like to share?
Absolutely. My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010. At the time I was at my dream job, working as the communications director for the tourism bureau, Destination El Paso.
That summer, my mother was diagnosed. We had to make a tough decision, like a lot of families across the U.S. and in El Paso: Who’s going to take care of mom now that she has this disease that’s going to progress?
So I had to quit my job, put my life on hold and move back into her home to take care of her. I did that for four years while she lived with the disease. She passed away on Nov. 28, 2014.
It was a very difficult time because I had no experience being a caregiver. I didn’t know who to turn to and didn’t know El Paso had an Alzheimer’s Association. I knew very little about the disease.
I struggled and made mistakes, and we hear that from all kinds of individuals who are thrown into the caregiver role. We make mistakes, but we learn from them and make sure to provide loving and supportive care to the individual.
It was a very stressful time, but on the opposite side, I tell a lot of people that it was the most rewarding four years of my life. It was the best job I ever held. I was given the opportunity to care for a woman, who at that point had taken care of me for so many years.
A lot of people say there’s no better reward than taking care of an elder parent. She progressed through the disease in those four years, and I tried to make her life as comfortable as possible.
We traveled a lot, and I tried to show her the best four years of her life.
She died comfortably, in her home, in her bed, the day after Thanksgiving. It was rewarding just to see that she passed away happy.
It was a horrible disease, but I was glad to see that she was comfortable those four years. I’m glad I was able to put my life on hold because I was able to watch her 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for four years.
Q: How many people are living with Alzheimer’s in Texas?
We know that there are about 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s. It’s the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. It’s a very big disease in that regard. We’ve noticed that it’s also a little-known disease. A lot of people don’t know Alzheimer’s until it affects their family, and that’s the reason for the association – to educate these individuals on it.
Q: How does the association do that?
We offer a variety of outreach to people. We offer it for people living with the disease and also offer it for families.
Alzheimer’s is one of those diseases that when it affects a family, often a family member has to be the one to take care of the individual. It’s a brain disease, and the person with Alzheimer’s loses their ability to function, to think and their memory.
We offer programs to a wide audience. We have programs for people living with early stages of the disease, kind of like cognitive programs, whether with art or music, that stimulate their brain.
As this disease progresses, they lose those abilities. We also offer programs for families and caretakers. We offer classes on how to cope, how they can care for an individual with Alzheimer’s.
It’s programs to really educate families and people living with the disease, to make sure the best care is provided to those individuals and to show support for the disease.
Q: What are some current treatments for Alzheimer’s?
This was a monumental year for the Alzheimer’s Association. Back in June, the FDA approved a drug, and it’s the first drug that has been approved to help slow down the progression of the disease.
Alzheimer’s does not have a cure, and that’s our ultimate goal. What the drug does, aducanumab, is it slows down the progression. The drug is in the preliminary process of being utilized, but, hopefully, it’s the first step in helping stop the disease.
It’s an injection, not in pill form. It was a big announcement when it happened. It was a first step in really fighting this disease. Even though it’s not a cure, it allows more people time with an individual living with the disease.
Q: What’s the state of research into Alzheimer’s?
Research is one of our major tasks. The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, and the association is committed to accelerating the global progress of treatments, preventions and ultimately a cure.
Our research branch does so much to find that cure. That’s why the drug was a huge step in that direction. The Alzheimer’s Association is in a lot of communities in the United States, so we can let people know that they can take part in research, sign up through a program we have called Trial Match.
People can sign up to help us do the research we need to find that cure. That’s our ultimate goal.
Even though we do a lot of research, we are still in the early stages of it. The disease itself was discovered over 100 years ago. But it’s in the last 20 or 30 years that progress has been made to fully understand the disease, what causes it and how we could stop it.
Q: What are some of the findings of what might be causing Alzheimer’s?
What we know about Alzheimer’s is that there are plaques and tangles that are formed in the brain. That’s what causes the memory loss. It’s a dementia. We hear those two terms interchangeably, Alzheimer’s and dementia. Dementia is kind of the umbrella term.
Those plaques and tangles, we really don’t know what forms that and why it affects the individuals it does. There are statistics out there that state Hispanics are one and a half times more likely than their white counterparts to get the disease. African Americans are twice as likely as whites to get the disease.
The disease is more prevalent in women. Two-thirds of people with Alzheimer’s are women. We really can’t pinpoint exactly what causes that in those demographics or in that gender, but those are our target audiences for ways they can help stimulate their brain, that way they’re not as affected when they reach their 60s, 70s and 80s.
Q: Are there any misconceptions about Alzheimer’s?
Whenever we talk about Alzheimer’s, people think it’s just a disease of forgetting. They think of, “oh, I forgot where I put my car keys” or “oh, I forgot why I walked into this room.” People as they age tend to forget things.
Alzheimer’s is a memory loss disease, and it’s not just forgetting small things. It’s forgetting where you’re at, forgetting routine things. It’s forgetting how to get to the supermarket and forgetting major stuff. You’re literally losing your memory.
There are always these insensitive jokes about forgetfulness and Alzheimer’s, and that’s really not what it is. It’s a much more drastic disease than just forgetting where you put your car keys.
We want to take away that stigma of getting old and forgetting things. All of us are going to get up in age, and all of us are going to forget things in that process. But Alzheimer’s is much more than just forgetting small things.
Q: Is there anything unique in El Paso about the way we care for our loved ones with Alzheimer’s?
El Paso is such a family-friendly community that I think it’s a perfect community to show caring for elders. Alzheimer’s is an elders disease, even though you can get it in your late 40s, early 50s, which is early onset.
It doesn’t affect individuals until 65 and up, and the chances increase as they get older. But we’re a community where we take care of our elders. We tend to take care of family, whether it’s Alzheimer’s or any other disease.
People with Alzheimer’s can function on their own until they get to the middle and late stages of the disease, and that’s where we need to take care of parents, grandparents, family members with the disease.
When someone is diagnosed and starts on the process of memory loss, we see a lot of families come in and try to show support.
El Paso is also a multigenerational household community. We have people that are taking care of their parents and their own children. Alzheimer’s affects the entire family.
Q: Are there any things that raise the risk of developing Alzheimer’s? Or things people can do earlier in life to prevent it?
One of the statistics that surprised me was that people who continue their education past high school are less likely to develop the disease. If you’re constantly stimulating your brain, having it active, then there’s a chance of reducing the ability to get the disease.
There are other things like painting, playing an instrument, activity for your brain. Just like some people work out their muscles, you have to work out your brain. You can’t just let it be stagnant.
Painting, listening to music and concerts, that really helps stimulate the brain. Make sure you’re eating healthy, exercising.
Q: What are some things from the Alzheimer’s Association that you’re carrying into your new role at the Borderland Rainbow Center?
The jobs are parallel, but this is more of a community organization instead of a national organization. I’m going to be doing the same thing, but for different audiences. For the Alzheimer’s Association, we were working with elderly people and seniors. Now it’s with the LGBTQ community and allies, to provide them meeting space, support groups, therapy, a food pantry.
