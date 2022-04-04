Q&A: Col. Joseph Escandon, commander, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

It’s Col. Joseph Escandon’s job to make sure the U.S. Army is keeping up with the rapid pace of innovation.
Not like that’s an easy feat or anything. Escandon, the new commander of the Army’s Joint Modernization Command, is leading large experiments focused on modernizing the military’s capabilities.
Escandon is originally from Tucson, Arizona, and is familiar with the Southwest. Right before coming to Fort Bliss, Escandon was assigned to the Pentagon, at the G-357 operations directorate within the Army staff.
He enlisted in 1988, and previously served at Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Irwin, California. He graduated from the University of Arizona and was commissioned as an officer.
Escandon assumed Joint Modernization Command duties from Col. Tobin Magsig in February at Fort Bliss. He had previously been to Fort Bliss, including during an Army experiment in 2017.
“I’ve been very impressed with El Paso as a city and didn’t realize how big it was,” Escandon said. “The times I have gone out to El Paso in the last month or so, I’ve been Downtown, and it’s just a great place to be. I know why people speak so highly of it.”
Escandon sat down with El Paso Inc. in March at Fort Bliss to discuss the JMC’s work, rapid technology changes, overseas conflicts and more.
Q: What does the JMC do here at Fort Bliss and what’s your mission?
The Joint Modernization Command is a command within the Army Futures Command, which was established back in 2018. The Army Futures Command basically was stood up so that we could bring together the modernization enterprise that was spread throughout multiple areas in the Army, under one command.
Modernization is going to be very important as we move forward and as a joint force as well.
I like to say its mission is to operationalize experiments for Army Futures Command and the Army. What I mean by that is take experiments, plan them, coordinate, synchronize and execute them, in support of the AFC mission, to basically modernize our Army and align it with the new concept of multi-domain operations.
Q: What’s it like working on modernization when technology evolves so quickly?
You kind of have to take a look at it from a historical perspective. Tech moves so fast. Just looking back at the last 10 years, the amount of innovation that has taken place.
From an Army or military perspective, it’s very important these days. There are some adversaries out there who are also using tech, looking at the benefits of that.
If you look at the last time the Army went through a large-scale modernization, it started in the early or mid-1970s, right after the end of the Vietnam war, and moved into the ‘80s. That’s when we came up with a new tank, a new fighting vehicle, a new helicopter.
Those systems are still with us and still form the basis of our Army combat power. If you look at the rate of technological change, it’s been significant but it hasn’t been that great.
What JMC does is get technology, people, concepts out into the field and experiment in a live environment so we can see if the tech has promise, if we could accelerate it or if we could use it in the future.
It’s not just about equipment or even just technology; how we deploy them is very important.
Q: How has technology shifted the concept of warfare and fighting wars?
When people outside of the military sphere think of war or the military, they often think about armies and navies and air forces. Those are what we call domains: land, maritime, air, and added onto that are the space domain and the first manmade domain, cyber.
Those have had significant impacts on warfare. We’ve gotten small snapshots of it over the last couple of years.
What’s becoming just as important is the network, which enables all of this. Our ability to communicate, to achieve some sort of information advantage, is becoming extremely important.
The Secretary of the Army sent a letter out to the forces saying data is our new ammunition, and she’s absolutely right. Being able to take the massive amounts of data we collect and synthesize that to the right place to give us an information advantage over an adversary, is becoming extremely important.
It may even become more important than that tank or that Apache. It’s the ability to receive information and use that information in a quick turnaround that gives us an advantage.
Q: How does recruitment affect your work at the JMC?
JMC doesn’t really have any connection with recruitment, per se. U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command has U.S. Army Recruiting underneath it. I do not know specifically what their assessment of recruiting is or is not, so I can’t speak to that.
What I can talk about is JMC and its role in Project Convergence, which is the Army’s premier experiment, which we plan, coordinate and execute on a yearly basis. That probably has a positive impact on folks when they’re looking at potentially joining the service.
What we’re doing in experimentation, that would be of value to some folks. We also have a relationship with UTEP and help connect them to what Army Futures Command writ large is doing. That also has potential recruitment benefits.
Q: A lot is going on in terms of Russia, Ukraine, NATO and everything. What are you keeping an eye on and are there any lessons learned in the way this is unfolding?
It’s very interesting from multiple venues – international relations, the military sphere, whatever the case may be. Lots is being reported in open source. There are a lot of assessments being made that are interesting about the military aspects and conflict. I’m definitely keeping my eye on that.
I think the Army will go back and revisit some of the assessments we made about capabilities and warfare in general, and we’ll observe. What does this mean for technology? How was it used? What does it mean for warfare?
The important thing is not to jump to any conclusions. I see a lot of pundits out there. They may be right, but they can also be proven wrong. It’s an interesting conflict to watch, and it’s going to have significance in how the Army looks at warfare in general, and it will probably have a significant impact here in the future on how we conduct our experiments and look at our concepts.
Q: Do you see the Afghanistan withdrawal as another opportunity to regroup and look back to see what you can learn or do differently in the future?
After 9/11, the various conflicts that grew out of that, Afghanistan, Iraq and other places that were connected to a larger fight against terrorism, those were against a certain adversary.
The application of the military element of national power and how it was utilized had to be used in a specific way. It was a specific fight, a counterinsurgency, counterterrorism fight. We did that for 20 years.
There are lessons we’ll need to keep in our hip pocket in case we face that situation again. But at the same time, we also realized that we had some adversaries that were increasing their power.
We call it kind of near-peer competitors. There are probably some places where technologically they may have advantages over us. I’d say, going back to about 2013, the Army in general, the joint forces in a larger sphere, started taking a look at that.
We started making that transition from a force that was involved in a counterinsurgency and had geared itself to a counterinsurgency type fight, to being able to fight near-peer or peer competitors. That’s kind of the transition that’s going on right now.
That experience will be very important. We’ve got an Army of incredible folks that has a lot of counterinsurgency experience, and what’s going to be key is that they retain that experience and lessons learned, but also transition into what could potentially be the execution of large-scale combat operations – a different type of fight.
Q: Could you talk more about Project Convergence and Joint Warfighting Assessment?
Right now, we have two big things, Project Convergence and JWA. That’s where we’re really experimenting with organizations and concepts.
Some level of headquarters, maybe a theater army or some sort of corps, is doing an exercise, and some part of that exercise will be dedicated to experimenting with a new type of formation and new concepts.
Most of that is done in simulation, so it’s not necessarily a large group of soldiers on the ground maneuvering or executing those concepts.
We’re able to extract some good observations out of that, which will help inform what we do as we design and develop the kind of Army we’re going to need in the 2030 timeframe and beyond.
Project Convergence is the Army’s premier experiment. It’s been going on since 2020, and it’s really a campaign of learning, experimenting with new technologies.
PC 21 was executed here at White Sands, as well as Yuma. It was very tech-focused. This year it’ll be a little larger in scale. We’re building on what we learned in 21.
It’s not just going to be about pieces of tech, what their potential is and how we can use that effectively. It will also be about experimenting with new concepts, especially with joint force and our allies.
Sometimes we tend to forget that those conflicts we had in Afghanistan involved a lot of our allies. In future conflicts, our allies and partners are going to be critical in making sure we have interoperability.
Q: Does the Army have something like, ‘these are the skills our soldiers should know,’ and how does the JMC contribute to that?
There’s a term that was used when I began my Army career that kind of went away and now I think is coming back. There are things, in general, every soldier should know, be and do, in terms of their capabilities and how they should perform their duties, how they should act and what level of knowledge they should have.
For every occupational specialty, every job, there’s skill sets. It’s almost too much sometimes. You can pick up a book on any of them and flip through it, and they can tell you exactly what the person is supposed to know, in terms of technical and tactical skill sets.
JMC, in the execution of JWA and Project Convergence, those experiments will plot observations as we take a look at the tech and concepts of what our soldiers should do.
As we exploit more technology, it’s going to drive new military occupational specialties, new skill sets and new ways of doing things. It absolutely shapes what individual soldiers and leaders are going to need to know.
Q: From your military experience, what do you find unique about Fort Bliss and the other nearby military bases?
When you take Fort Bliss and White Sands Missile Range, just the land area is huge. There are things you can do out here that you can’t do anywhere else. I read an article that said how we own the airspace all the way up, which is critical for the Army and the joint force right now.
A lot of these things, in the electromagnetic realm and airspace, most military installations don’t have that capability. There are some things that you can only do here because of those unique capabilities and what we have here.
