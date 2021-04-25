A few times each day, you might hear him asking you to give him a chance.
Or maybe you’ve seen some of his Orale! bumper stickers on the backs of cars zooming around El Paso.
That’s Charlie Clark on TV, the face of Charlie Clark Nissan in Northwest El Paso. He appears in his commercial slots often alongside his Nana, an integral figure in his life.
Clark got his start selling cars in his hometown of McAllen, Texas, a border town similar in demographic to El Paso.
He came from a family of car sellers but struck his own path that eventually led him to expand his business into El Paso.
Charlie Clark Nissan opened in 2017.
Car dealerships do a lot to draw customers in. That goes beyond just offering discounts on actual cars.
On weekends, the crew at Charlie Clark Nissan grill meat at the dealership. There’s always fresh popcorn and refreshments, and the dealership gets individually packaged conchas from Arcoiris bakery on the Westside.
Clark is based in McAllen, where he was born and raised, but spends about a week per month in El Paso. He said he enjoys staying at the Hotel Indigo when visiting the borderland.
Clark recently sat down with El Paso Inc. at the Westside dealership, taking a couple of breaks to greet and chat with customers, and talked about their early struggles opening in El Paso, the car market and his upcoming movie featuring his superhero alter ego.
Q: What kind of market did you come into when you got to El Paso and how has that changed today?
We were fortunate enough to be selected by Nissan for what’s called an open point. They did a market study saying that they felt this market had a lot more potential than what it was producing, and they looked and saw all the dealerships were on one side of town, the Eastside. There was no coverage on the Westside.
There were customers inconvenienced in this area, and there’s so much growth. The way Nissan looked at it is there were four dealerships in the (Rio Grande) Valley, outperforming and selling this market by a longshot.
They said, well, El Paso has a higher average income and higher credit rating than my area, the Rio Grande Valley. They went through a selection process of all dealers and all makes and all brands. They wanted to see who they felt was best for this particular market, and we were fortunate to receive that honor.
One of the dealerships in town did try to block me from coming into town and took advantage of a provision in the law that shouldn’t be there. We didn’t break any laws by any means. The protest took a little time. I looked at that as more of a distraction.
When I first came in, I didn’t have the right leadership. Now, it’s under the supervision of Luis Acosta, who I brought in from McAllen and was born in Reynosa. Now he’s running the whole show.
We have some key players that are helping make sure this brand we’re creating has taken off. There were a few years of struggle, and we had invested upwards of $15 million to $17 million in El Paso.
Once we got our marketing straight, we got the messaging out on who we were, the story of myself and my Nana and got to explain and connect with the community. I’ve never built a dealership outside my hometown; this is my first time. I’m 10 hours away, but I feel like I’ve been here a lifetime.
I feel connected on a spiritual level to the whole El Paso, New Mexico and Juárez area. I have so much fun when we come to town.
Q: What does the market look like now? What’s the deal with used cars?
This is the highest the used car market has ever been, because of the semiconductor shortage on a lot of the new car franchises. It’s affecting us less than it has franchises like Toyota, Honda and Ford.
Because of COVID, they haven’t been able to get those chips back online. The new car inventories are dwindling. The market has come up with stimulus checks and things of that nature, and people are looking to invest that money in a vehicle.
When they can’t get a new one, the used car market is just insane. They had to adjust the book upward following the previous month, around $4,000.
We buy cars, whether you trade or not. We’ll cut you a check. We’ll pay off the bank. We’ve never seen anything like it.
Right now, the inventory has not been so affected by the semiconductor shortage with Nissan, but it’s a possibility in the future.
Q: What’s unique about the El Paso market that’s different from the Rio Grande Valley?
I feel the same type of love from the culture and people that I do at home. There’s that automatic connection. Myself, my Nana, the community, it’s an automatic fit.
What I like about this place, I almost feel like you’re in the Wild West. You have mountains, and while I live on the border too and grew up in the Valley, I could never just drive down the highway and look into Mexico.
This is a bigger city feel than in the Valley, even though it has an older feel to it, like in Downtown. It has its own toque.
There’s a very strong spirit in this area, and my energy goes to a whole other level when I’m here.
Q: What’s on the horizon for selling cars and how’s it all changing?
COVID really opened our eyes. Those that didn’t shift are now having a real problem. There are people who like to do most of their shopping online, and they want to be able to have transparency.
As far as COVID, it’s been tragic what’s happened over the last year. We take every precaution for our customers and team members to make sure we follow the CDC guidelines.
The electric car environment is kind of interesting. Elon Musk just bought a home down in Brownsville. He’s investing in the infrastructure in the Rio Grande Valley.
I said to my people, we don’t sell electric cars. A lot of the infrastructure for electric cars was blocked by certain industries. A lot of people didn’t feel comfortable, because the range on the Leaf didn’t use to be as long.
We have the Aria coming out, which is the first all-electric crossover SUV. I’ve told my people we need to shift our thinking. Charging stations are popping up everywhere; Biden is pushing this agenda for electric cars big time. I think it’s going to be part of the way of the future.
We bought land in Chile for conservation purposes, called the Reñihué Nature Conservancy Foundation. We bought that from Kristine Tompkins, who is the widow of Douglas Tompkins, who started The North Face. We’ve been protecting that place for the last few years. We’ve done scientific studies, found endangered species.
We want to give back and get involved in the community but are also invested in other projects that help keep that balance.
Q: What’s it like to market your business here in El Paso versus the Rio Grande Valley?
I needed to get my message across to the public that we were for real. I had to communicate a little more clearly to get people to understand my history, my Nana, where I’m from, how we’ve been together all this time, what our relationship truly is.
My Nana and I have been marketing in the Valley since 2001. We were fortunate enough to come out on the front page of the Marketplace section of the Wall Street Journal.
They gave us credit in that article for recognizing the power of the Latino market in the U.S., and not just recognizing but catering to them, their language and aspects of their culture.
I adapted to my environment. I grew up with an Anglo family but also with a Mexican family.
Q: For our readers who don’t know, what’s the story of you and your Nana?
My Nana had been with my family. She moved over here from Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, before I was born. She was my mother’s Nana as well, and then was mine, basically waiting for me.
My parents traveled quite a bit. They were sort of jet setters, hit Austin and Lakeway and the Woodlands and did their thing.
I got to go to my Nana’s house in McAllen in Distrito Balboa. Going to Nana’s house, I was free. I enjoyed being there more so than at the fancy house. I loved being there. I could go to the park, we could have fun and didn’t have that pressure or stress.
I did give her some hell as a little kid, and I’ve been trying to repay her ever since.
Q: How did you get into the car business?
I went to college on a swimming scholarship that I walked on and earned, at TCU. My family had been in the car business since 1933. My great grandfather started a Chevrolet dealership in 1933 in McAllen.
My grandfather came back from World War II after being a POW for two years. He was a retired Army major who served with the Army Air Corps and was a B-17 bomber captain.
He was shot down over railyards in Germany and was a POW, and Patton’s battalion actually broke him out. He came back and took over the business from my great grandfather.
My father inherited it, interestingly before he was supposed to, and got control of the family business at a young age. I was considering getting into the car business but didn’t want to get into the typical negotiation of cars.
I liked what I heard from Saturn, and told my dad I wanted to do one-price selling, haggle-free, low pressure. I was offered a job with Hendrick Motorsports.
I went and sold cars where nobody knew my name and nobody cared. The whole team treated me so well and I made lifelong friends.
My family begged me to come back and work. I had a stepmother who basically wanted her kids to be in the business, and I saw the writing on the wall.
We did some amazing things at our family business, and I worked there from 1994 to 2000 and helped them turn that around. I had a great track record on my side. We started the first Spanish marketing campaign at that dealership before I left.
I had to walk out on top, because I saw it wasn’t going to end too good for me. I told my family I was going to go ask for a loan, and so I started on the streets, and thank God for David Rogers, the owner of First National Bank.
Q: What do you enjoy doing in your off-time?
I like to work out. When I’m in Chile, I like to explore. I like to play golf, and from time to time some tennis and judo, and some jiujitsu.
I’m a big movie buff, and we have a movie coming out called the Green Ghost. I do play the Green Ghost. It’s an action-comedy based on the TV show I created back in the Valley. That TV show helped get the Wall Street Journal’s attention.
This movie has taken me six years, but we’re at the point now where we’re represented by William Morris Endeavors, and we’re down to the last three distributors, and whoever gives us the best deal we’ll go for it.
It’s loosely based on a fantasy version of the relationship I have with my Nana. She’s the leader of a secret group of Latino superheroes controlling one of the most powerful power sources in the world.
Technically the Green Ghost is the anti-hero. The heroes are the Latinos around him who didn’t need the costumes or the credit, and just get the job done. It’s kind of the message about our world.
