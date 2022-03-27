An Erie, Pennsylvania-born, California surfer turned El Pasoan, Bernie Sargent wears the region’s history and culture – especially that of the Old West – on his sleeve, literally.
Sargent, who adopted El Paso as his hometown 35 years ago, is unmistakable in his western vests and puff ties, fringe and cowboy hats. But his love for the region and its history runs much deeper than his handlebar mustache and western getup.
Sargent and his wife, Melissa, are business owners, but they are best known for their volunteer work promoting heritage tourism and sharing the Paso del Norte region’s history with the young and old. Bernie has served on about 40 local and state boards over the years, including 17 years on the El Paso County Historical Commission, the last 13 as chair.
But next month, the couple will ride into the El Paso sunrise, heading east to Central Texas. They don’t know exactly where yet. What they do know is it will be closer to their two adult children, and they will have their belongings packed into trucks by April 1, when the sale of their house closes.
“We moved here from Scottsdale, Arizona,” Bernie says. “One of the maquilas made me an offer I could not refuse. It was North American Philips, one of their divisions in Juárez, and they offered me the position of national sales and marketing manager.
“I took the job, and I promised the kids there would be no more corporate moves and we would stay here as long as they were in school.
“One went off to Texas Tech and one to Texas A&M, and they stayed gone. Both are married. Now here we are planning the next big adventure in our life.”
He and his wife started Border Group in El Paso nearly 30 years ago, doing sales and marketing for clients, mostly manufacturers.
Since then, he has volunteered on numerous boards, including those of the Trost Society, Texas Mountain Trail, Sun Carnival Parade, Upper Valley Neighborhood Association, Tom Lea Institute and Celebration of Our Mountains, as well as the El Paso Police Department Citizen Advisory Board.
Sargent is also a co-founder of Six Guns and Shady Ladies, a group of Wild West reenactors, and spearheaded the creation of Keystone Heritage Park in the Upper Valley.
He has received awards along the way, including the Texas Historical Commission’s John Ben Shepperd Leadership Award. He was one El Paso Inc.’s 10 El Pasoan of the Year nominees in 2008.
Sargent recently met with El Paso Inc. in Downtown on the front porch of a building once used as a stash house by Pancho Villa during the Mexican Revolution. The owner is working to reopen it as a restaurant. In the meantime, it is usually closed.
After the interview, a couple of out-of-towners walked up. They had heard about the stash house on a recent episode of the History Channel program “Beyond Oak Island.” Sargent, sporting his cowboy hat and boots, said hello and volunteered to share the region’s history, as he has for the past three decades.
Q: What is the story behind this historic building behind us?
We are at what is probably one of the last of the original buildings that had such an impact on the history of El Paso’s relationship with Mexico during the revolution – Pancho Villa’s stash house. The reason being, in November of 1915, there were a lot of suspicions that things were going on in this building.
They knew a relative of Pancho Villa’s was living here, and when the residents went and bought a brand new, big safe and had it brought over here, it made people wonder: Why would an apartment like this have a safe like that? So the federales raided the place.
They found $500,000 in cash and $30,000-plus in jewelry and said, “Ha! Pancho Villa’s using this to buy goods in El Paso.” That was breaking the law. A law was passed in the U.S. not to support anybody with regards to the revolution. Pancho Villa was caught up in that.
We’ve got here a building that has been restored and will ultimately become a restaurant owned by a young man who is doing an admirable job on this street in South El Paso.
Q: From the boots to the mustache, how did you come to adopt your signature style?
(Laughs) The witness protection program. No, not really. In some of the early pictures of me sitting in my Dad’s lap in Erie, Pennsylvania, I had Roy Rogers pajamas on. And I was always a big fan of cowboys and stuff.
I ended up living in California; moved there in 1961. Wore baseball caps – I was a surfer – that whole mantra.
Then, I took a corporate move to Arizona where I became more westernized, but I still had the Hawaiian shirts. I didn’t have cowboy boots. I bought my first pair when I was down here on business, and I liked them.
Then another corporate move to El Paso, and I got involved with trying to save the Keystone Heritage Park property from development. And then I went and visited Concordia Cemetery for one of their annual walkthroughs. I thought that was pretty cool and that’s when I got involved with reenactment.
Q: You co-founded the Six Guns and Shady Ladies Wild West group, right?
There’s an interesting story. One of my biggest customers, BRK, which is now FirstAlert, he was purchasing manager here, and on his desk he had this bowl. He was trying to raise enough money to buy a cowboy outfit because he liked to portray the role of Dallas Stoudenmire.
I thought, “What is this all about?” I didn’t know much about that history. Between that and the cemetery, I put two and two together and thought, “This looks like fun.”
He invited me to go up with him to Truth or Consequences to do some reenactments. All I had was that pair of cowboy boots I bought years before and some jeans and a ragged shirt...
Q: ...A Hawaiian, surfer shirt?
(Laughs) No. I do have two surfboards in my backyard, though.
Anyway, I liked the look, and I just started building my costume so to speak so that I could wear it all the time.
Q: I would never have guessed you were a surfer dude at one point.
Oh, yeah, I was. Big time. I used to ride my 10-speed with my board under my arm – my 9-foot-6-inch Velzy – and I’d pedal myself down to the beach.
Q: What character do you play with Six Guns and Shady Ladies?
I’ve been sort of branded playing John Wesley Hardin. We need to find somebody to take my place. He died at an early age, and I’m way beyond that.
What I like about what we do is it’s edutainment. It’s not just cowboys shooting cowboys. We talk about different aspects of that era – 1860 to 1910. A lot happened in El Paso – it was a busy area – and there were a lot of bad guys but there were also good people, too.
Q: Having served on more than 40 boards, what have you found makes for a well-functioning board?
You’ve got to get people who want to work and kind of program them in their positions into something they are really good at. You know, if they are good at reaching out to people to build membership, get them on that subcommittee.
And keep it exciting; keep it fun. That enthusiasm carries over to what you tell people and makes more people want to get involved. Unfortunately, I think some of the boards get to be boring and mundane. You just sit in meetings, and nothing gets accomplished. I’m not a fan of that.
If it’s a board appointed by the mayor and council, you want to make sure the mayor and council are going to back up that board. It needs support. People put a lot of hours into these things.
Q: Why is heritage tourism so important?
It’s all about a sense of place. That’s the overriding theme when people talk about tourism. And it’s not what, say, Bernie or Robby thinks needs to be done. It’s what people who are looking for something want to see.
We could sit here all day long and forecast what is going to happen if we build an arena. Is it going to put heads in beds? Chances are pretty good, no. Is it going to bring tourists from out of the area? Probably not too many.
Heritage tourism is huge. It is one of the most important aspects of tourism right now. Sports tourism on the other hand is at the bottom of the scale.
If you build up culture and heritage, people like to learn more about that. And if you look at El Paso, the culture and heritage of this community are like a mosaic. You’ve got all kinds of people from different cultures that blended in this community. We’ve just not shared that with the world.
I’ve always been an advocate of developing an El Paso to go to, not through.
Q: You make me think of Tombstone, Arizona, which has marketed itself as the place to go for Wild West history and gunfights. People associate the two and visit for the history.
That’s a good example. Anywhere between 3 million and 6 million people go there to see that, and they had a 30-second gunfight. We had 30 years of cowboys here.
Q: What are some of the biggest wins and losses over the years in heritage tourism here?
A win: The marketing and development of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro. It was a 13-year program that a couple of us worked on just to get signs up. It took us that long. But the signs are up that show the route that (Spanish conquistador Juan de) Oñate followed coming into this part of the world. It ties in the missions and becomes a long trail from just southeast of San Elizario to Anthony, Texas.
Another win: The mountains. We are doing a better job of promoting the Franklin Mountains and the ability to go up there and explore.
Keystone is a hidden gem. A lot of El Pasoans don’t even know what it is about. I’m very proud of what the team has done in the 20-plus years I’ve been involved in trying to put it on the map.
Q: What is Keystone?
It’s a piece of property, about 58 acres, that’s owned by the city but managed by a nonprofit organization. Two acres were developed as the El Paso Desert Botanical Garden. It’s all the plants of the Southwestern desert. We had a lot of help from the Junior League and Rotary. That provides the main source of income – special events, weddings, things like that.
We have another area, the Chihuahuan Desert Experience, that is under construction with paths through a 17-acre parcel.
Q: When I first came to El Paso, I was surprised to learn there are wetlands with birds here in the desert.
Oh, yeah. Me too. The whole concept of Keystone was amazing.
When I first moved here, I was invited to a public meeting. Within a matter of a few months, I ended up being president of the Upper Valley Neighborhood Association. (Laughs) And our mission was to stop the development on this piece of property. The railroad wanted to build a switching yard there. They can be very noisy, and the neighborhood was concerned about the noise. The effort was successful.
We later learned from a UTEP professor about the wetlands that had been drained and the archeological site, which was going to become a light industrial development.
Q: There are the remains of pit houses there, right?
Yes, 40 pit houses from 4,500 years ago. We started digging into the history and learned about the railroad going by there, Oñate going by there – all the travel. It was a trade route that was started a long time ago by the natives who lived here along the Rio Grande.
So we built that as part of a learning process for the kids to come out and visit the park.
Q: Is history something that has always been an interest of yours, even as a surfer in California?
I always liked history. I wasn’t fond of the way it was taught in school. The reason I say that is because, you know, it was too much involved with the minutia.
Q: What interests you about history?
It’s the impact on the future. We’re spending so much time and effort whitewashing history because somebody doesn’t like something that took place. Well, if it was bad, let’s talk about it and not do it again. But let’s not pretend that it didn’t happen.
People say, “Why are you so excited about reenacting John Wesley Hardin? He was not a good man.” We’re not commemorating him; we’re just sharing the history that took place.
Now, what else was taking place in 1895 in El Paso when John Wesley Hardin was here? There is so much more information, and if it draws people in to do even a little more research... especially the kids. I love seeing their faces when we talk to them at Keystone. And we get busses of them from school districts.
Q: How can we interest more kids in history?
It has to start with parents. They have to speak up and get a little interested in history themselves to get the kids interested.
Why should they be interested in history? That’s the big question. Well, they need to know because this is what we are all about. This is where we came from. You create an esprit de corps – a shared pride.
You talk to some El Pasoans and they’ll go, “Well, El Paso’s El Paso.” Groan. Well, yeah this is El Paso, but there are good things about it. That’s why we’ve been here 35 years, and why I like to share it with the rest of the world.
Q: What will you miss most about El Paso?
All of our friends and El Paso’s great history. It’s tough. I’m really thankful for the friends I have made in this town. We have met a lot of great people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.