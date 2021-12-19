Q&A: Alan Shubert

For the last seven years, Alan Shubert has been all things plants, pipes and those blue water trucks.
To be at the helm of hundreds of El Paso Water workers around the city, who serve a critical role in building and maintaining El Paso’s water infrastructure, is not a job you can phone in, Shubert said.
Earlier this month Shubert retired, after seven years at El Paso Water and a 40-year career in engineering that included overseeing the completion of Southwest University Park in 2014.
He calls himself an El Pasoan by choice, and is originally from Las Vegas, New Mexico. He first came to the borderland to attend New Mexico State University.
Shubert received his bachelor’s in civil engineering from NMSU and previously owned Mesa Industrial Services, a contracting company. He held several positions at the city of El Paso, including city engineer.
His first day at El Paso Water was on Feb 3, 2014, a job he took while simultaneously overseeing the ballpark project in Downtown.
Shubert recently sat down with El Paso Inc. on the top floor of El Paso Water’s headquarters, and discussed the state of the utility’s infrastructure, the direction of the city and more.
Q: When did you first start at El Paso Water?
I started Feb. 3, 2014. John Balliew, my boss, allowed me to stay on the ballpark project as ballpark project manager for the city. He allowed me to stay on long enough for me to finish it, because one of my stipulations was that I wasn’t going to walk away from that project. Effectively, I started at El Paso Water closer to mid-April.
I started with the city in the fall of 2003.
Q: Where were you before the city?
I was a self-employed contractor for eight years. I built injection moulding plants, machinery for the maquilas, mostly on the El Paso side. I did very little in Mexico. That business was an excellent business until 9/11. Then most of the manufacturing on this side went to Singapore or China.
My customers went away, and I shut down. My wife convinced me to apply for a job at the city and darned if they didn’t pick me.
Q: What have you done at El Paso Water in your role?
I was hired at the position I’m in, vice president of operations and technical services. My job is to command that, all the plants, pipes and blue trucks. And engineering and water resources.
There’s a little over 700 people that work in my branch of this business. 700 positions – we have a lot of vacancies like everybody else. We produce water, treat wastewater, run collection, distribution, stormwater – the whole shebang.
Q: Has El Paso Water named a successor for your position?
An interim successor; his name is Paul Rivas. Paul has been with the utility for 37 years.
Q: Could you talk to me more about your retirement? Why now and what comes next?
I’m retiring for personal reasons. This is a dynamite job – I love the job – but I was widowed three and a half years ago. I’m kind of at the point where I want to come and go as I please more. I’ll work, but I haven’t decided what the next chapter holds.
I’m really retiring for personal reasons. This isn’t the kind of job that you can do and mail it in, and I haven’t minded that. But I turned 62 in January, and I want a bit more free time. That’s really the whole point of it.
Q: What does your profession do, and what’s your perspective on the future of engineering?
The engineering profession will never become less important in the world. I’ve been practicing engineering for 40 years as of last June. I got out of college in 1981 and went to work for Conoco building petrochemical plants for 15 years.
It’s an exciting and challenging profession, and it’s a lot of fun to build and design things. It’s a necessary profession. As you look at the infrastructure challenges we face and this nation faces, they’re not getting smaller. They’re getting bigger.
We need more engineers. One of the frustrating things to me, and I remember looking at the numbers 10 years ago or so, is that the U.S. is graduating around 30,000 engineers a year. China and India graduate 10 times that many.
We’re not keeping up. Our STEM and STEAM programs are helping, but we’re not keeping up. We need more people in the profession.
Q: What does that look like in El Paso with UTEP and NMSU?
I’m a New Mexico State graduate, so don’t expect me to be impartial. But I will say I believe that UTEP’s engineering college has improved by leaps and bounds in the last 10 or 15 years. They graduate a good number of students, and their students are in high demand.
It’s hard for us to hire them, to be honest, paying civil service wages. We do attract some people, people from here who want to stay here.
Both UTEP and New Mexico State are very valued partners of El Paso Water. They both do an awful lot of research for us and other projects for us. We hire UTEP students as interns to do things like map our assets.
UTEP works students cheaper than you can hire consultants to work, and it’s great experience for the students too.
New Mexico State belongs to a consortium of universities that include the Colorado School of Mines and Stanford that do all kinds of research for us as well.
Both schools do a lot of desalination research, because this is a great place for it. We have the largest inland desalination plant in the world. The ocean ones tend to be much larger, but inland is more challenging.
Q: What’s your perspective on the state of El Paso Water’s infrastructure right now?
We have the same problem the nation has. Most of the infrastructure in this country was built post-World War II. World War II started 80 years ago. So the vast amount of it is between 40 and 80 years of age.
The challenge is, how do we go about rehabilitating that infrastructure and still try to keep rates reasonable?
We have for many years had close to the least expensive water in the state of Texas. Your water bill in El Paso is lower than almost anywhere in Texas, except for I think Laredo.
I don’t think we can sustain that. It’s expensive for us to produce water. We have wastewater issues where all our wastewater plants need expansion. We have rehab issues that have been highlighted lately by this disaster we’ve had on the Frontera lines.
All that just points to the fact that we need to be spending more money on rehabilitation, on construction of new facilities and improving existing ones.
Q: What’s El Paso’s water future looking like?
El Paso is in a unique position with regard to water supply. It’s always been challenging to provide water in El Paso, so we’ve had a lot more practice at diversification of our water resources than places like Austin that live off one river. But they’ve seen issues recently that are scary, with regard to the drought.
We learned a long time ago. El Paso Water learned in the ’50s the hard way. We ran out of river water and our wells weren’t producing enough water. We had a water shortage community wide.
It culminated in the formation of the PSB. That’s the point at which Fred Hervey, who was mayor at the time and founder of Circle K Corporation, had the wisdom to see that we needed to treat water infrastructure differently.
That’s what created the ordinance that created the Public Service Board, and put water somewhat aside and answering to a different board. Politicians would routinely run on things like lowering your water bill or free lawn watering in the summer, things that are not sustainable from a supply standpoint.
So we had a headstart and started in the early ’50s. We have two aquifers we draw from and 170 active wells. We have the desalination plant. We have the Upper Valley plant that treats the Canutillo well water. We have four water treatment plants.
We recently purchased tens of thousands of acres in Dell City, Texas. The reason for those purchases was water supply. It’s on Bone Springs-Victorio aquifer and is the only renewable water source between El Paso and Midland.
In a lot of cases, we bought it from farmers and leased it back to the farmers. We don’t expect to need that water for probably at least three decades or more.
Q: What’s your perspective on El Paso, as well as Downtown, the way we are today?
I take a lot of pride in it personally. I was one player in a team of thousands. But when I started with the city in 2003, our Downtown frankly looked like a bombed out village. There was not much going on.
There was that old International hotel that had been burned; it wasn’t very attractive, and there wasn’t anything to do down there. The 19 years subsequent to that has improved to the point where I think Downtown is a gem.
We built a $76 million job in 50 weeks. What I take the most pride in about that project, the ballpark, is that more than 95% of the labor was El Pasoans. This is a project that was built by El Pasoans for El Pasoans, and it was a game changer.
I would say between it and the Plaza Theatre, they were really the sparks that started the fire down there.
Q: The failure of sewer pipelines that usually carry about 10 million gallons of wastewater a day near Sunland Park Dr. and Doniphan set off a cleanup effort that continues to this day. Could you talk about the technical breakdown of what’s happening with the Frontera Force Mains?
There’s a lot we don’t yet understand about exactly what happened. We knew we had a problem in 2020, which is why the Public Service Board at that time declared a disaster. We discovered we had a corrosion problem.
We’re still studying what the genesis of all that is. It was, to be frank, an unmitigated disaster. We had two lines that were designed to be 100% redundant, and they both failed catastrophically.
It happened coincidental with the flood, and I’m not a firm believer in coincidences. I think all those things played in together. But I would be remiss to tell you that I understand technically what occurred. It’ll take us several months to really understand.
In the meantime, we’re doing everything within our power to get this new line in place and in service, and we’re still aiming for the end of the year to have it in place.
We’ll be commissioning it between the end of the year and end of January.
Q: Are you from El Paso originally?
I’m from Northern New Mexico. I grew up in Las Vegas, New Mexico, a metropolis of 14,000 people. We had a cattle ranch east of Raton that was my parents’, so I’m from that part of the state.
My first exposure to this region was when I went to college in Las Cruces, and I loved it here. Then I went to work for Conoco out of college and traveled around the country for 15 years and worked everywhere from Louisiana to Mississippi, Baltimore, Chicago, all sorts of places.
I always wanted to come back to this region. I wound up back in El Paso because I moved to the Albuquerque area. My business was a sweet spot for maquilas, so most of my customers were down here and it made sense to move down here.
I tell people jokingly that I’m an El Pasoan by choice. I didn’t marry a girl from here, and my car didn’t break down here. I chose this community. It’s my adopted hometown, and it’s very important to me.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez
at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.