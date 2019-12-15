Sundt Construction is very likely the biggest contactor at work in El Paso, and the guy in charge of the company’s El Paso operation is native son Joseph Riccillo, a graduate of Coronado High School and UTEP.
He’s also the son of Sam Riccillo, a well-known communications professor at UTEP who’s now retired in Montana but enjoys professor emeritus status at the university.
The younger Riccillo, who spent two years as a defensive back for the UTEP Miners in the 1990s, has taken a very different path.
“I was kind of the black sheep; I went into math,” he said.
Rice University, widely regarded as the best private university in Texas academically, recruited him, he said, but the football coach didn’t approve of his plan to major in engineering. Maybe he wasn’t sure Riccillo could maintain his eligibility pursuing such a demanding degree.
“He and a coordinator said pick something else, and I said I want to go into engineering,” Riccillo said. “I was, like, forget it, I’m not going there.”
Meanwhile, his father was pushing for the Air Force Academy.
“I didn’t go to Air Force either, which made my dad mad,” said Riccillo, who signed up for the hardest major he could find at UTEP, electrical engineering.
Now 42, he’s been in the construction business for half his life and has spent the last six years in El Paso with Sundt, an employee-owned company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona that recently opened its El Paso offices at 909 Texas Ave.
As regional director of Sundt’s El Paso Building Group, Riccillo has overseen 27 major projects with a combined price tag of more than $670 million, including the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso’s $200 million transformation from old housing units to new.
On that list and still underway is the $30 million conversion of the historic Blue Flame Building, once El Paso Natural Gas headquarters, to 120 units of low-income housing in Downtown. The top three floors will house city and Workforce Solutions offices.
It’s a tough, ambitious project with a looming Dec. 31 deadline and millions of dollars in federal and state tax credits in the balance.
Sundt is a 129-year old company that’s employee-owned, top to bottom, with a culture and reputation for innovation that Riccillo likes to brag about.
Riccillo said he wasn’t looking to quit the job he had when Sundt first approached him, and he tells a funny story about his first meeting with Sundt representatives in a dark corner of a bar to avoid being seen.
He talked about that fortuitous meeting, the company that’s always looking to hire UTEP grads and how surprising it is to see construction booming in El Paso when he sat down to talk with El Paso Inc.
Q: You’ve been in the construction business for 21 years and with Sundt for six years. What were you doing before getting on with Sundt?
I worked at another local contractor, Urban Associates, and ran their operations for years. I did the Durham Center at UTEP back in 2001. I’ve worked all over the military bases – Holloman, White Sands, Fort Bliss – and seven or eight schools and some city jobs. That kind of stuff.
Q: How did Sundt get you?
Sundt folks joke that when they wanted to talk to me, and I finally agreed to it, I made them meet me in the back of the Cincinnati Bar in a dark corner. I was, like, really, I don’t want to be seen with you guys. Then, I told them I came here to tell you I’m not really interested in being a project manager for you. And they’re like, no, no, no, we want you to start our building division here in El Paso.
I said if you’re going to be local, you’re going to be local. You’re going to hire local talent. We’re going to start pulling kids out of UTEP. I just laid out all these demands, and the guy looks at me and says that’s exactly what we want.
Q: What’s kept you here?
There have been job opportunities here that allowed me to stay and kept me here as I grew, and Sundt’s part of that. There’s not another company that has a root presence here that would have the same offerings as Sundt.
They invest in their people. We believe that people are our best assets, and we take incredibly good care of our employees – and everybody’s an employee-owner.
Sundt pays their employees really well and are trendsetters on the cutting edge of what a large company should be. They’re more focused on their employees and the communities they’re in, rather than what the profit level is.
Q: One of the most interesting aspects of this company that’s been existence for 129 years is that it’s employee-owned.
Down to the craft worker. It is everybody.
It’s funny because we were ranked, I think, within our industry, No. 2 in terms of benefits and employee satisfaction and for the administrative staff but No. 1 in terms of the craft workers, because nobody really provides the true benefits down to the craft worker that we do. They automatically become employee-owners.
Q: What is a craft worker?
A carpenter, laborer, people who are actually doing hands-on work. Most of the people that I have in this office are engineers – managers, guys that run the work. But we also have carpenters and skilled workers that work in our force as well. And Sundt treats them as employee-owners.
Q: What does it mean to be a company that’s employee-owned? And how many big companies like Sundt are employee-owned?
There’s a number of other companies. Basically, it means part of your bottom line goes back and creates a fund, in essence, for your employees. So the profit is basically shared with the employees. And, in a Type S corporation, which is what we are, it’s basically like a giant retirement fund.
Q: Does it make a big difference in management as well? What about the people at the top?
There’s nobody that owns more than 4% of the company, including the CEO. It definitely changes the culture. When I came over from a family-owned company, the culture was completely different. Disengaged workers don’t last long here. You’re either engaged or you’re not, and disengaged workers are usually working for somebody else pretty soon.
Q: By disengaged you mean it’s just a job to them.
Yeah.
Q: Is there another major construction company around that is also employee-owned?
I’ll give you one, Hensel Phelps. They’re doing the UTEP Interdisciplinary Research Center, and they’ve got an office here. But they’re not locally implanted like we are, and they’re not employee-owned down to the craft worker.
McCarthy Contractors is as well. They’re part of the joint venture that’s doing the new Beaumont Army Hospital. But again, they’re a large company, so they only come here for that one big project.
Q: The Blue Flame Building is the $30 million project you’re involved in right up the street. There were a lot of “ifs” about it, but it’s coming along. What is the completion schedule?
It’s got multiple-phase completions. The primary one is the tax credits portion and the housing will be done Dec. 31.
It’s amazing what the Housing Authority managed to pull off. They outright bought this to put their elderly population, or 120 units, in there. And they reserved three floors for office space, the 14th through 16th.
Q: But you’re under a timeline to finish by the end of the year or millions in federal and state tax credits are at risk.
Yeah, there’s no ifs, ands, or buts. That’s part of the reason why they hired us.
Q: What about the 17 floor, which was all the mechanical stuff, heating and air conditioning?
They got a Community Development grant, and we’re working on the contracts right now. They’re going to blow out the walls, put windows in what used to be a windowless mechanical room and there’s going to be basically a lookout and walk-around deck that’s going to be a community engagement center for the city.
I appreciate things like this. To have a space like that on the 17th floor, I mean, it doesn’t have to be super nice, but to have the windows in the lookout. The view is great.
Q: The building business in El Paso seems pretty busy these days. How does the future look?
I keep thinking this big peak we’ve had here is going to slow down. And every time I think that, we get phone calls or we hear there are 10 more projects. And now we just passed two more bonds.
That’s not even including what’s going on privately. I’ve never seen so much activity. When we originally started here, I thought we’d be doing little to no private work because you have a limited number of families that own a lot of buildings here, and obviously somebody is not going to go open another hotel to compete with themselves, right?
I never thought there’d be a lot of private interest, and I’m a little shocked that we have what we do have going.
Q: Are there any trouble spots?
The one area that went away that was always there was military work, but it has dropped off quite dramatically.
Q: I understand you have a policy of hiring local subcontractors. How is that working?
When I came in, my first year, I think we did $750 million revenues, and I think we’re closing on $2 billion now, six years later. I’ll be honest, there are trades that you can’t supplement here.
Workforce Solutions has been working on it. And the El Paso Association of Contractors has an apprenticeship program. But we can never feed the market the way it’s burning right now. So there’s some trades that you kind of have to slow down a little bit just to let them catch up because the resources are limited.
For the last two years, we’ve actually hired one or two interns per job, and I’m talking engineering interns. On some jobs we put two just to start training people, to bring them up. The idea is we spend so much money on our interns and on our new hires that we can’t afford to lose them afterwards.
Q: You pay more?
Right. The one thing that is really cool is that we’re paying here the equivalent of what they pay at every other office, like San Antonio and Dallas.
Q: Given that you’re paying your people more than other companies and you’re in a bidding situation with them, how do you win jobs?
Innovation. And that’s where you figure out what you’re selling. Are we selling construction or are we selling people who run the jobs? Who’s going to get it done more efficiently? Who’s going to come up with the best plan to get it done quicker, to get it done cheaper? Then the human capital tends to pay for itself.
Take the U.S. 54 connect job. We were 780 some odd days less than the next bidder. We cut a year off the schedule. That’s what I mean by innovation.
Q: Actually, that’s two years.
Yeah, so it is. When you have people that understand the work completely and are true builders, they start getting into the details of the work and finding more creative ways of getting it done.
We don’t pay our people the cheapest, so we’re not going to be able to compete on that level. But we still have to be cheap, cheap on TxDOT jobs. It’s still the lowest qualified bidder. So we come up with alternative ways to build things to accelerate the schedule, and that makes up for the difference in cost.
Q: Do you see work dropping off here? We have state highway projects, but they’ll come to an end and who knows when we’ll see that kind of money again.
Well, actually you got the Downtown quarter – Reimagine I-10. That’s still caged up, and it might be five years down the road. But it’s out there. And then, you’ve got infrastructure we’ve outgrown, and you’ve got water treatment plant projects that are coming and those kinds of things that are the larger jobs. They’re not stuff that a typical El Paso contractor can do.
We’re also waiting to find out what happens with the trade wars and how the Mexico-Canada agreement’s going to happen. I’m telling you that rail yard Union Pacific built in New Mexico a couple of years back was not a mistake.
They didn’t put that out there because it wasn’t going to pay off or there wasn’t a larger plan.
Q: At some point, that’s going across the border.
Exactly. There was always the plan they’re still wishing and talking about. But everybody’s got to be aligned. Both countries, both sides – everybody has to agree to do their part.
Q: How far away is that? Where’s the nearest rail system in Mexico?
I don’t know, but I know it’s fairly close.
Q: What difference would that make for this region?
Well, it depends. You know, the answer is always, “It depends.” We can never control what’s going to happen with the trade agreement. But trade with Mexico is definitely something that’s going to fuel this economy for years to come.