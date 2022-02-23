WASHINGTON — Ken O’Shea spent eight years working in retail pharmacies, first as a technician and then as a pharmacist. He liked working on the front lines and seeing his patients get better over time.
But during the pandemic, O’Shea said, he had less and less time to counsel patients. On top of his regular job, he had to juggle coronavirus vaccinations and testing, more phone calls and angrier customers who would berate him if prescriptions took longer to be filled. His workload worsened after three colleagues quit in the span of two months.
O’Shea, a 28-year-old pharmacist in Virginia Beach, quit working full time at Walgreens on Dec. 30 and recently began a job at an insurance company. He has been working one shift every two weeks at Walgreens while the pharmacy is still understaffed, he said.
Nearly two years into the pandemic, pharmacists and technicians across the nation are under intense strain as their jobs shift from filling prescriptions and counseling patients to administering COVID-19 vaccines and tests, handing out masks and dealing with increasingly angry customers.
The situation has been exacerbated by a labor shortage that has squeezed most industries and that has resulted in droves of nurses and caretakers leaving their posts in a pandemic that has pushed them to the brink.
Large retail pharmacy chains have tried to respond, with some reducing store hours, increasing starting wages, offering more breaks and giving out bonuses to retain employees. But customers have felt the impact, with some experiencing disruptions in vaccine appointments, longer lines to pick up prescriptions and frustration over securing masks and at-home virus tests.
The situation is worrying the pharmacy industry. Scott Knoer, executive vice president and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association, said inadequate staffing posed serious health risks by increasing the chances that workers make mistakes while filling prescriptions or inoculating patients. A survey released last month from the association found that 74% of respondents said they did not think they had sufficient time to safely perform patient care and clinical duties.
Knoer said pharmacies were struggling to deal with a lack of pharmacists and technicians, though shortages have been most dire for technicians, who serve as support staff and help dispense medication. Technicians receive a median hourly wage of $16.87 and have more options to pursue better-paying jobs in other industries. There were 166,337 pharmacy technician job postings through the fourth quarter of 2021, up about 21,100 from the year prior, according to a Pharmacy Workforce Center report.
Some of the biggest pharmacy chains have hired thousands to deal with the increased workloads, but company representatives say stores are still struggling to fill open positions.
Fraser Engerman, a spokesperson for Walgreens, said the company had responded to labor shortages by reducing some store hours, lifting wages and adjusting vaccine appointment availability. Engerman said most stores were still operating during their normal hours.
In October, Walgreens increased its starting wage to $15 an hour for technicians, a rate that will increase by $1 this year. The company has also awarded bonuses of $700 to $1,250 to pharmacists and new technicians.
While most CVS stores are operating normal hours, some have temporarily closed on one or both days of the weekend, said Michael DeAngelis, a CVS spokesperson. To attract and retain workers, he said, the company is giving employees more scheduled breaks and will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour this summer.
Although some chains are offering financial incentives, a recent survey from the American Pharmacists Association found that 47% of respondents said they were working more hours during the pandemic, while only 12% reported a salary increase.
Pharmacists and technicians said they were leaving retail pharmacies for jobs at hospitals or pharmaceutical companies, while some have simply decided not to work for now.
People on social media have aired their concerns under the hashtag “PizzaIsNotWorking.” Emily Sis-Sosa, a 26-year-old in Kernersville, North Carolina, said she could no longer work as a technician at a large retail chain after her workload swelled and some customers grew angrier during the pandemic. If prescriptions were delayed, some would throw empty prescription bottles or insurance cards at her.
“I had never experienced rage like that from people that I knew for six years,” she said.
Sis-Sosa said the job was not worth the $16.95 she made an hour. She left in September to work for a drug distribution company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.