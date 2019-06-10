The GECU Foundation* contributes to local higher-education institutions, giving students in the El Paso community the power to pursue their full potential. GECU founded the GECU Foundation to support the credit union movement of people helping people by providing financial assistance in the form of scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students. GECU and the GECU Foundation believe that education gives individuals the knowledge, wisdom and power to positively change and impact the future.
Every year, the GECU Foundation hosts a golf tournament to raise funds for scholarships such as the R.C. Morgan Scholarship Endowment Fund at UTEP that benefits several students with financial assistance. The GECU Foundation contributes yearly to help students at UTEP, EPCC and Texas Tech University – investing in the lives of each student by engaging them in financial literacy programs and other activities.
UTEP alumni Nick West received the R.C. Morgan Scholarship Endowment Fund for the three years of his collegiate career. West majored in accounting while attending college full time and working part time. He also participated in extracurricular events and was able to experience unique challenges and opportunities by being part of a program with the Federal Reserve Branch in El Paso. After his graduation in May 2017, with an outstanding 3.95 GPA, West applied for his current position at GECU.
“The scholarship I received not only impacted my life academically, but my life as a whole. Thanks to the scholarship, I was able to attend school full time without having to take on a full-time job. This allowed me the time to be active in extracurricular activities, such as clubs, and to be more devoted to my studies. I was also able to graduate debt free from college, which is something that I am extremely grateful for,” said West, a credit/risk analyst at GECU.
The GECU Foundation continues to bring students closer to a brighter future by providing them with the resources that they need. Education allows students to impact the economic growth, family prosperity and lives of people in their local community. The scholarship helped West’s family with financial stability and led to an opportunity in the workplace a few months after he graduated from UTEP.
“It impacts the life of not only a student, but the lives of the student’s family, and more broadly, the community,” said West. “I believe that GECU understands this, and I am blessed that they gave me this scholarship. They have forever changed my life and have inspired me to serve this community.”
This year, the GECU Foundation will continue its tradition by hosting its annual golf tournament at the Butterfield Trail Golf Course on Sept. 16. The R.C. Morgan Scholarship Endowment Fund helps students that are pursuing higher education take their knowledge and passion beyond the classroom and into the workforce, their homes and their community. To find out more about the GECU Foundation Golf Tournament and how to participate, call (915) 774-8225.
*The GECU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. If you itemize deductions on your federal tax return, you may be entitled to claim your donation to the GECU Foundation as a charitable deduction. Consult your tax adviser.